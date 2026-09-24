4 emergency Cowboys trades to jumpstart the defense amid injuries

The Dallas Cowboys had a lot of expectations coming into this season. Unfortunately, that’s now up in the air after injuries have hit them hard in the first two weeks. Granted it’s not any major injuries, but it is testing their depth. They’re now down two safeties in Malik Hooker and PJ Locke and they’re down Cobie Durant, their big offseason acquisition this offseason. This is exactly whey they need to look at these four emergency trades to ensure they remain contenders this season.

S Jessie Bates III, Atlanta Falcons

The injury to Malik Hooker gives the Dallas Cowboys reason to start looking at some replacements in the secondary. This year, they have the defense to be as good as they want … when they’re healthy. The secondary has been slammed with injuries, which is why they need to be swift in finding replacements. Jessie Bates III makes a lot of sense. He’s a low-cost addition and proven he’s a great coverage safety.

The Atlanta Falcons are in shambles right now and the worse they continue playing, the more likely it is they start selling off not crucial players. Bates was a big acquisition when the Cincinnati Bengals let him go to free agency. Now he’s toward the end of his career, but could prove some immediate help for the Dallas Cowboys, who are already getting hit with injuries.

EDGE Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers’ season couldn’t be off to a worse start. That’s precisely why the Dallas Cowboys should trade for Khalil Mack as they could use some depth off the edge. This is an interesting move because they don’t need someone as good as Mack that should be an every-down player, but at the same time, they can’t pass up on the chance to get any depth. Mack makes more sense than Maxx Crosby because they wouldn’t have to give up nearly as much to land him.

According to Bleacher Report, Mack would potentially yield a conditional fourth-round pick in return, which Dallas can’t feel obligated to retain. I know they drafted really well this past draft and that Jerry Jones loves to find hidden talent in the draft, but at some point, veteran stopgaps are better than youthful potential.

CB Kristian Fulton, Kansas City Chiefs

The Cobie Durant injury, regardless of how odd it was, was a major hit to the Cowboys’ secondary. Losing Malik Hooker wasn’t ideal, but the Durant injury might be worse. Dallas needs to find some help immediately in their cornerback room and the first name to come to mind is Kristian Fulton. He made a big play against Indianapolis, getting a redzone interception in the overtime win. Those are the types of game-changing plays Dallas could capitalize with. If they believed enough in Shevon Revel Jr., they wouldn’t have gone after Durant in the first place.

Fulton shouldn’t yield a big return in draft compensation. Not that the Cowboys should be frugal, but at the end of the day, the Cowboys don’t need to be overzealous in getting help, but they do need to be strategic. Fulton is a good gamble and would give Dallas depth and a good player both in the interim and when Durant comes back.

LB Jordyn Brooks, Miami Dolphins

Yes, the Miami Dolphins just extended him this past offseason and they don’t have the depth in the linebacker room. That said, the Dolphins are far from contenders this year and could see value in trading off one of their better players for draft capital or a younger player in the same position. It’s up to the Cowboys how aggressive they want to be with fixing their linebacker room. Unfortunately, DeMarvion Overshown is showing he’s a liability when it comes to durability.

Dallas has to seriously consider this move if they want to remain in the contender conversation. Dallas has a solid young prospect in Jaishawn Barham so they may not need to make this big of a swing. That said, it’s not a bad idea to finally have some comfortability in the linebacker room either. The Cowboys have been scrambling to find consistency with their linebackers. Brooks gives them credibility and reliability as they need immediate reinforcements.