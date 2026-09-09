The 7 NFL backup quarterbacks who should be traded

Not all backup quarterbacks are created equal. Some are better options in a pinch than others, while some are depth and future starters with the right development plan. Whatever the case may be, the names on this list deserve a shot with another team for one reason or another. It doesn’t mean they need to get traded immediately, but as injuries become a problem or performance becomes an issue, it would make sense for these backups to end up on the trade block.

Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns

Realistically, Shedeur Sanders shouldn’t be on this list. Taylen Green also shouldn’t be listed as the backup quarterback to Deshaun Watson either. This franchise has done nearly irreparable damage to Sanders’ confidence and it doesn’t make sense that he’s repeatedly getting the short end of the stick. At this point, he’s better off on a new team, one that will actually value him. It’s time to stop saying that Cleveland is being patient with him, and it’s time to call it how it is. Sanders deserves a new environment.

Will Howard, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pittsburgh Steelers have quarterback depth but don’t necessarily need it. Mason Rudolph is their backup and Aaron Rodgers is their starter. After Drew Allar’s big preseason, that pretty much puts Will Howard as the odd one out. He could be a depth option for a team like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the Miami Dolphins, but outside of that, he still has more to prove as a backup. The Steelers don’t need him, so he’s probably better off finding his footing with a new team.

Anthony Richardson Sr., Indianapolis Colts

It feels like a broken record to keep bringing Anthony Richardson’s name up, but something’s got to give at this point. Indianapolis knows he’s the better option between him and Riley Leonard, but they aren’t pulling the trigger. Richardson lost the starting job and is one season away from being a free agent. Indianapolis should at least get some value out of him rather than letting him walk for free.

Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons

This won’t happen because Atlanta’s quarterback situation is so dire it needs all the help it can get. That said, the fact that Michael Penix Jr. lost the job to Tua Tagovailoa with how poorly Tagovailoa looked in the preseason, is jarring to say the least. However, I can reason with Penix maybe not being ready, seeing as he missed the whole preseason. If Penix can’t win the job in Atlanta, though, you have to think about maybe it being worth finding a new team to start over with.

Stetson Bennett IV, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett IV | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ty Simpson is the future in Los Angeles and keeping Stetson Bennett around doesn’t really solve anything. Simpson looked every bit like the incumbent to Matthew Stafford, which means the Rams don’t really have a need for Bennett. If Simpson had struggled in the preseason, it would have made sense to keep him through the season. But he’s expendable at this point, and there are plenty of teams that would take a flier on him

J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

J.J. McCarthy is on borrowed time in Minnesota. They didn’t officially give up on him by releasing him during roster cuts, but they did essentially prove he’s on thin ice by giving Kyler Murray the starting job. With how Carson Wentz played last year in relief of McCarthy, it feels like the only reason they’re keeping three quarterbacks is for injury depth. If the right deal comes to the front office, they’ll pull the trigger. That feels like the only thing keeping him in Minnesota.

Drew Lock, Seattle Seahawks

Drew Lock is a wild card. He’s a respectable backup quarterback but at the same time probably more reliable than Jalen Milroe. If Seattle didn’t see Milroe as a potential future starter for them, they probably wouldn’t have drafted him as high as they did. Keeping Lock around just takes away snaps from Milroe when the time comes. Lock isn’t going to do anything impressive and probably isn’t going to save this team in a pinch. He’s not worth a lot on the trade market, but Seattle would gladly accept anything a team offered.