This Falcons trade proposal for Shedeur Sanders would bring Michael Penix Jr. real competition

Shedeur Sanders could be one of the more popular names in the NFL over the next couple of weeks. Unlike his draft day slide back in 2025, this time around, it’s for good reason. Sanders “lost” out on the Cleveland Browns starting job to Deshaun Watson and now could be a player that teams look for as a reliable backup option. Specifically, the Atlanta Falcons. Tua Tagovailoa isn’t exactly an exciting option and Michael Penix Jr., though finally cleared for team activities, still has a lengthy injury history and rest to knock off.

The Falcons probably don’t make any drastic moves, considering they already brought four quarterbacks onto the active roster and the season hasn’t started yet. That said, if things look ominous at the start of the 2026 season, Cleveland might be forced to make an important decision on their young quarterback.

Kevin Stefanski reunites with Shedeur Sanders with this trade proposal

Cleveland will probably want more than a fifth-round pick back for Sanders, but in this situation they can’t be greedy. Look at the bigger picture, Cleveland will be in the market for a quarterback in the 2027 NFL Draft. Sanders probably wasn’t going to beat out whoever they draft next year. If he did, it would be a situation similar to Kirk Cousins in Las Vegas, where Sanders is on borrowed time. Atlanta has to seriously consider this because a fifth-round pick isn’t going to make or break them. More importantly, they need competent quarterback play.

Stefanski coached Sanders a year ago so that familiarity could go a long way with helping both sides out. There were a lot of rumors about how Stefanski felt about Sanders and why he got the short end of the stick last season, but that’s old news. The Falcons need quarterback help and if Stefanski can lean on a familiar face, then it would be wise for him to do so.

Why the Atlanta Falcons should join the Shedeur Sanders experiment

Sanders still has a lot of potential, believe it or not. If he landed in Atlanta, it would be the perfect spot for him. After all, the Falcons have a better team than the Cleveland Browns. The weapons in Atlanta are better, even though Cleveland has invested a lot into improving their offense via the NFL Draft. With Drake London, Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts, it’s hard to not see how it’s a better situation. The Falcons are probably a quarterback away from contending in the NFC South, which is why Sanders would be worth a shot.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With their current quarterback room, they’re not better than if they inserted Sanders. Penix has yet to play a full season and Tagovailoa’s horrible preseason showed why he’s not capable of carrying this offense. Sanders might not be the answer either, but if Atlanta’s current starter and backup aren’t, what do they have to lose? Cooper Rush and Jack Strand are emergency options at best, so it makes sense for Atlanta to find reasonable solutions.

Why Cleveland should part ways with Shedeur Sanders

At this point, Cleveland has made it clear that Sanders isn’t part of their long-term plan. I get it, he’s inexperienced. But they aren’t going to learn anything from Deshaun Watson this year and definitely aren’t re-signing him. What’s the point of starting him? It’s only stunting Sanders’ development. This was the perfect year to see if Sanders could lead this team and turn into a franchise quarterback.

They have their sights set on a quarterback next year, but what if Sanders could have been their guy? They’ll never know and halting his development for Watson only proves why they’re better off getting a refund than they are toying with him for another year.