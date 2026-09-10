A Seahawks-Vikings trade package for J.J. McCarthy that helps both sides

The Seattle Seahawks survived Week 1 thanks to a dominant defensive performance that was reminiscent of the Legion of Boom, and the gutsy play of backup quarterback Drew Lock when Seattle needed him most. Unfortunately for the Seahawks, Lock is not Sam Darnold, and there's a good chance their quarterback play will suffer as a result.

If — and this is a big if since Lock and Jalen Milroe are still in the room — the Seahawks want to bolster that QB depth, they should consider taking a flyer on Minnesota Vikings QB JJ McCarthy. The former first-round pick was relegated to third string on the Vikings depth chart. In Seattle, he could battle with Milroe and Lock to receive real playing time on a Super Bowl contender. At this point in his career, there may be nothing better for McCarthy than being thrown into the fire, and learning under Darnold once again.

JJ McCarthy trade rumors are heating up, but will the Seahawks bite?

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The reason McCarthy hasn't been traded is quite simple: the Vikings are stubborn. Minnesota took McCarthy in the first round and believes him to be quite talented in the right regime. Yet, if Kevin O'Connell isn't going to give McCarthy a chance, they'd be better off cutting ties for whatever they can get. Minnesota also didn't cut McCarthy as they had no intention of getting nothing in return for his services, and would've been on the hook for the remaining $4.85 million guaranteed on his rookie contract.

So, what would a Seahawks trade for Vikings QB JJ McCarthy look like?

If the Vikings think they're getting more than a fourth-round pick for McCarthy, I have a timeshare to sell them. JJ hasn't looked productive on the field. O'Connell is so respected around the league when it comes to grooming quarterbacks that if he doesn't think McCarthy is worth starting or being a backup, the rest of the NFL will listen.

The more intriguing part of this deal isn't that Seattle would give up a fourth, but that they'd do so in 2028. The 2027 NFL Draft is considered the stronger of the two, and with the quarterback class coming in, the Seahawks will want to stash their picks just in case.

Does a Seahawks-Vikings trade for JJ McCarthy make sense for both sides?

NFL: AUG 28 Seahawks at Chiefs | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Minnesota Vikings

From the Vikings perspective, trading a third-string quarterback for a fourth-round draft pick sounds like a fever dream. McCarthy may not just be any third-string quarterback, but the team clearly doesn't believe in him.

Minnesota likes what they have in Kyler Murray (for now), and Carson Wentz is a reliable backup. If the Vikings look to take on a developmental project, it could be Max Brosmer, who was released last week but could be re-signed to the practice squad. McCarthy doesn't fit.

Seattle Seahawks

This is where the trade gets a bit iffy. At this stage of their careers, Lock and McCarthy are relatively even in terms of pure ability at the professional level. It's not like the Seahawks are getting some huge upgrade in McCarthy that they couldn't already find on the roster. If Seattle were trading for, say, a Mason Rudolph or someone with dozens of starts under their belt, that'd be one thing. McCarthy has played in just 10 games, and he hasn't played particularly well.

Darnold also isn't expected to miss much time. Per ESPN, he could be back by Week 3 or shortly thereafter. Acquiring another veteran would allow Darnold to take his time and not rush back, but it's not necessarily worth the Vikings' asking price.