Ranking Drew Lock, Joe Milton and every realistic Seahawks QB option without Darnold

The Seattle Seahawks were able to stave off the New England Patriots in a Super Bowl rematch to open the campaign, winning 13-10 despite Sam Darnold's hip injury, which sidelined the Pro Bowl quarterback five snaps into the game.

Drew Lock stepped in and outdueled Drake Maye, although the reigning MVP runner-up did not set a very high bar on Wednesday night. While Darnold is expected back this season after favorable X-rays, it still feels like a potential weeks-long absence is in the cards. Let's dive into Seattle's best replacement options, from the in-house backups to potential trade candidates or free agent signings.

7. Joe Milton III

Joe Milton III - Dallas Cowboys | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A sixth-round pick in 2024, Joe Milton split his first two seasons between New England and Dallas without registering a single start. The Cowboys clearly saw something in Milton — enough to cough up a fourth-round pick to acquire him — but clearly Dallas' coaching staff never found much of an avenue to play him. Milton completed 15-of-24 passes for 183 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions, across four relief appearances last season.

The elevator pitch for Milton is simple enough: TOOLS. He's a major athlete, able to reach max velocity and miss tackles in the open field, or evade pressure in the pocket to deliver gorgeous, off-balance throws deep downfield. The problem is, for every gobsmacking, superstar-quality play, Milton misses a simple throw over the middle or telegraphs his intent to disastrous effect. He's far too unreliable, far too mistake-prone, and just not someone the Seahawks can rely on to steady the ship.

6. Dillon Gabriel

Dillon Gabriel - Cleveland Browns | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Seahawks weren't all-in on a Super Bowl repeat, Dillon Gabriel might land higher. But Seattle isn't really focused on development right now, so Gabriel isn't quite a name worth prioritizing. If the Browns do end up trading a quarterback, though, it's far more likely to be Gabriel than Shedeur Sanders — even if Seahawks fans prefer the latter. Gabriel does have a very workmanlike, point guard-esque profile that typically lends itself to a backup QB job. Whether he has the arm talent to execute and actualize, however, remains to be seen.

It's worth noting that circumstance is a huge factor in quarterback success. Looking bad for the Cleveland Browns as a rookie does not drive a nail into the coffin of your whole career. So many quarterbacks find new life at their second stop, especially when it involves a personnel and coaching upgrade as stark as moving from Cleveland to Seattle. So, while he probably isn't ready to win a bunch of football games right now, it's not like Gabriel is completely without merit.

5. Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa - Atlanta Falcons | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is Tua Tagovailoa the worst quarterback on this list? No. He has valuable high-level experience. When he's able to get into a rhythm with elite receivers — and Seattle has elite receivers — Tagovailoa has proven himself able to pull the strings with point guard-like efficiency.

That said, he threw 15 interceptions last season as the Dolphins' supporting cast crumbled around him. He no longer as the Mike McDaniel crutch to lean on, while Seattle is bound to experience its own team-wide growing pains sans Klint Kubiak. Tagovailoa has dealt with multiple concussions. He is not durable in the slightest and he struggles, more than just about any quarterback, to go off script.

Seattle is a great environment for any quarterback, but it feels like Tagovailoa is on the downswing of his career with the Falcons. The Seahawks can aim higher.

4. J.J. McCarthy

J.J. McCarthy - Minnesota Vikings | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Vikings officially demoted J.J. McCarthy to third-string duties behind Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz. It's clear the former No. 10 pick has effectively worn out his welcome in Minnesota. The Vikings would surely leap at the opportunity to recoup anything of value before McCarthy ends up as a roster cut next summer.

Again, QB success is as much about situation as anything else. McCarthy probably deserves an honest chance somewhere else before we write him off completely. The Seahawks can insulate him with an elite defense and a stout O-line, not to mention a talented receiving corps led by Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The Vikings' roster ain't half-bad either, so McCarthy skepticism is well-founded. He needs to clean up his decision-making in a major way. In terms of untapped talent and potential, though, there's more here than with most trade options.

3. Mason Rudolph

Mason Rudolph - Pittsburgh Steelers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pittsburgh has four quarterbacks on the roster; Aaron Rodgers and Drew Allar are sticking around for sure, while sophomore Will Howard is probably worth another year or two of development. That leaves Mason Rudolph as the logical odd man out. Helpfully, he's the most proven of the Steelers' backup quarterbacks, which means a team — like the Seahawks — can trust him enough to take an interest.

Rudolph has had genuine success over the years in Pittsburgh. He's a prototypical pocket passer, listed 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds. He stands tall under pressure and can put some real zip on his throws. We've seen turnover and sack problems pile up when Rudolph is asked to start over an extended period, but there's a chance the Seahawks offense will be the best offense he's ever been a part of.

2. Jalen Milroe

Jalen Milroe - Seattle Seahawks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jalen Milroe's development has been stop-start for the Seahawks and it feels like faith is waning. That said, absent clear, starting-caliber options made available on the trade front, it would probably benefit Seattle to look within for alternatives. Milroe knows the playbook; he's been in camp all summer, working with his teammates and building a rapport. He looked reasonably sharp in preseason and camp.

There's significant upside tied to Milroe's athleticism and dual-threat qualities. He's vulnerable under pressure, often waiting too long or not long enough to pull the trigger or abandon the pocket entirely. But Milroe has the arm talent to stretch a defense and the speed to turn broken plays into big gains. Seattle could do worse than giving him a test drive, especially if Drew Lock combusts.

1. Drew Lock

Drew Lock - Seattle Seahawks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sometimes the best alternative is the one you're most familiar with. Drew Lock stepped up for Sam Darnold on Wednesday night and delivered a victory against the reigning AFC champs. The Patriots lost that game more than Seattle won it, but Lock was efficient, completing 16-of-22 passes (72.7 percent) for 187 yards and a touchdown.

Lock operates with extreme confidence, which can sometimes get the best of him. But I'd take a confident quarterback over a conservative quarterback any day of the week, twice on Sundays. Lock is going to let it rip. He will invariably have a game where he turns it over a couple times; he's not an upgrade over Sam Darnold, of course. But Lock can match "better" quarterbacks blow for blow and at least set the stage for explosive plays, unlike most NFL backups.