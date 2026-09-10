New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks live player stats, box score and match stats for NFL Week 1

The New England Patriots would certainly love to wash what happened the last time they saw the Seattle Seahawks. That, of course, was in Santa Clara for Super Bowl LX, which was a complete and total domination by Seattle en route to hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. Whether it's something in the past or motivation, though, Drake Maye and the Patriots will have their opportunity to exact revenge on Sam Darnold and Co. on Wednesday night as they travel to Seattle in Week 1 on Wednesday night for the NFL Kickoff Game.

While it's a bit odd to have the first game of the 2026 NFL season happening on a Wednesday instead of a Thursday, we're all just happy that football is back. And to get the Super Bowl rematch between the Patriots and Seahawks only makes it all the more enticing. It's also a game in which people are going to have some skin in it, specifically on how players are performing. That's where we can come in to help you as you watch this NFL Kickoff Game as we have live match stats, player stats and everything you need to follow along for the action in Patriots vs. Seahawks.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Patriots vs. Seahawks player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary