A subtle Vikings step made JJ McCarthy even easier to trade

Whether JJ McCarthy is the backup or third-string quarterback is largely irrelevant at this stage. The Vikings named Kyler Murray the starter over him, which means McCarthy is available in trade talks for the right suitor assuming Murray doesn't struggle early. Yet, that doesn't make the process any less painful for McCarthy, who just a few years ago was anointed as Minnesota's next QB savior. Heck, they let Kirk Cousins and Sam Darnold walk, in part because they believed in McCarthy and how he would develop under Kevin O'Connell.

Minnesota was willing to listen on McCarthy on cut day and the days prior. They never got the offer they were hoping for, and as a result the Michigan product is serving as QB depth, and little else. Over the weekend, the Vikes named Kyler Murray captain, which was a change from last season when McCarthy served in that role.

Why the Vikings named Kyler Murray captain

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I mean, this one isn't all that tough to figure out. Captains, especially those in the QB room, are usually starters to begin the season. Murray is the Vikings starting QB come Week 1 and they believe in him. Naming McCarthy — a player who remains on the trade block — the starter over Murray would've been a bigger story, and a stupid decision at that. O'Connell knows what he's doing, and Murray (as a former No. 1 pick) has the potential to take the Vikings to the playoffs this year. That quest can't start by making your starting quarterback mad.

Captain Position Kyler Murray QB Aaron Jones RB Justin Jefferson WR Brian O'Neill OT Josh Metellus S Andrew Van Ginkel LB Blake Cashman LB Andrew DePaola ST

It does speak volumes that the reasoning behind naming Murray captain...wasn't really given. Again, that's just the state of the modern NFL. Captains don't earn that honor. It doesn't mean they're giving speeches to the locker room every Sunday and throughout the week. It does mean they are the most important players in the room, and in their individual positions groups, none of which is more vital than quarterback. Here is what the Vikings had to say of Murray, in stat form.

"Murray enters his first Vikings season after seven in Arizona. The former 2019 No. 1 overall pick started just five games for the Cardinals last season before suffering a foot injury that sent him to Injured Reserve. He was 110-of-161 passing for 962 yards and six touchdowns, while logging 29 carries for 173 yards and a rushing touchdown."

It goes on, but I won't bore you.

What all of this means for Vikings QB JJ McCarthy

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Frankly, it does not change much for McCarthy, who has been on the trade block for a long time. The Vikes would take a Day 2 pick for McCarthy, and perhaps even less at this stage. They could easily move forward with Murray and Carson Wentz as 1-2 on the quarterback depth chart. There would be much less drama, I'll tell you that.

And none of this is McCarthy's fault. He was dealt a raw hand, arguably drafted too high in the first place and then was injured his rookie season. JJ hasn't had much time to develop, and landing on the right team would go a long way in determining his NFL career. Landing on the wrong team (I see you, Jets) could ruin everything.

Put simply, not naming McCarthy captain — which, again, would've been unthinkable, especially once Murray was made the starting QB — means he is easier to trade. That is where this is all heading for the Vikings. Taking an L on McCarthy's draft pick isn't easy, but the good news is they can pin it all on former GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.