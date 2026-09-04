The Vikings need to admit that J.J. McCarthy is fully the next Josh Rosen

The Minnesota Vikings are in denial, and it's painful to watch. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy, the supposed future of the franchise, is expected to be bumped down to QB3 on the team's initial depth chart, with veteran Carson Wentz jumping him and second-year UDFA Max Brosmer (who left a lot to be desired last season) sticking around the practice squad.

McCarthy, the No. 10 overall pick in 2024, missed his entire rookie season due to knee surgery and struggled as the starter amid more injuries and overall inconsistency. He's now been replaced by former Arizona Cardinal starter Kyler Murray for the 2026 season. Wait a minute ... where have we heard this story before?

J.J. McCarthy is following the Josh Rosen path to irrelevance

Arizona Cardinals v Atlanta Falcons | Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages

Flashback to the desert in 2018. The Cardinals selected UCLA passer Josh Rosen No. 10 overall thinking he would develop into a franchise quarterback. but those plans were scuttled after just one terrible year in which he threw 11 touchdowns and a whopping 14 interceptions.

Jaquiski Tartt with the interception on Josh Rosen#GoNiners pic.twitter.com/KGtzE0sliv — Def Pen Sports (@DefPenSports) October 28, 2018

Rosen was booted from the team after the arrival of ... wait for it ... Heisman Trohpy winner Kyler Murray, sitting on the bench for the Miami Dolphins in 2019 before an utterly nondescript final stand with the Atlanta Falcons in 2021. Now the only trace of him are his stats and a LinkedIn page boasting an MBA from the Wharton School.

McCarthy's career path is eerily similar so far. He, too, only threw 11 touchdowns in 2025 (plus 12 interceptions) and has now been replaced by Murray. He and the Vikings are at a crucial crossroads if McCarthy is to avoid the same fate and Minnesota is to recognize its mistake as quickly as Arizona did. The question is: Will they move on like they should?

JJ McCarthy is the Josh Rosen of Tom Brady’s https://t.co/UnY2JY9J9p — Ethan aka The People’s Insider (@EthanGSN) November 24, 2025

Minnesota's running out of time to rid itself of JJ McCarthy mistake

Minnesota has refused to pull the trigger — or even seriously explore — a trade for McCarthy amid his slide down the depth chart, and that's mostly head coach Kevin O'Connell's stubborness and refusal to admit an overestimation in the Michigan product's abilities. If Murray is to be the starter (albeit with no guarantee of success or a contract past this season), McCarthy's value has peaked as a trade piece. It's only downhill from here barring multiple injuries to starters across the league.

The Vikings wouldn't have to make a rash decision like this until the November trade deadline depending on what kind of position the team is in. There will be QB-needy teams by that point, when McCarthy will be a valuable asset who could fetch a decent haul given how young and moldable he still is. There's at least one early-round draft pick that Minnesota could yield from a swap.

Should the Vikings wait to capitalize on next offseason — assuming Murray succeeds this year and becomes the team's future — teams like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who may lose Baker Mayfield to free agency, could find McCarthy's remaining $12.9 million contract (across two years) a more affordable option than signing an expensive veteran or trading up for a rookie in the 2027 draft. There will be a market for his services. The issue will just be convincing head coach Kevin O'Connell he's got to move on from his favorite player project.