Another Lamar Jackson injury raises serious questions about future in Baltimore

Regardless of where your fandom lies, you have to feel for Lamar Jackson. He was dealing with a high ankle sprain that kept him out the last three games. He came back against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, still not 100 percent, but managed the pain enough to make his first start in roughly a month. He didn’t even make out of the first drive before a thumb injury ended his day. Worse than that, he’s now on the injured reserve list and will need surgery.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson needs surgery on his thumb and is going on injured reserve, coach Jesse Minter told reporters. pic.twitter.com/7sj3Nw7Syb — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 1, 2026

Jackson missing this year highlights the biggest contradiction Baltimore’s front office has with extending him. He still hasn’t played for a Super Bowl (or even won an AFC championship game for that matter) and injuries are starting to hinder Baltimore’s success. It’s hard to justify another lucrative contract when Jackson’s availability is becoming a problem.

That’s why Jackson’s future in Baltimore is complicated. His latest injury just exacerbated the decision both sides are faced with as his contract is up after the 2027 season.

Why Lamar Jackson’s thumb injury jeopardizes his extension leverage

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) drops back to make a pass during the first quarter against Buffalo Bills linebacker Greg Rousseau (15) at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jackson had all the leverage this offseason when talks began of his new contract. Though he had injury problems and hasn’t taken Baltimore to the Super Bowl, he’s a franchise quarterback and the Ravens were going to let him walk and deliver a championship to another team. That probably won’t change either, even if he misses this season. But it does mean the Ravens have all the negotiating power this upcoming offseason. They don’t have to pay him like the most expensive player in the league because he hasn’t been available.

They also don’t have to feel like he’s their only option. The Ravens have essentially eight days to scour the trade market and see if they can bring in a short-term answer that could become a long-term solution. According to Ravens On SI, the Ravens are interested in acquiring a quarterback at the deadline to save this season. That could be an indictment on Jackson if they find one that leads them to the playoffs.

It could also benefit him if his interim replacement doesn’t quite live up to the expectations. Whatever the Ravens do to finish out this season, they’re keeping in mind that it will all impact their decision on Jackson.

How Jackson can regain leverage with 2026 season in limbo

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks on during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ravens coach Jesse Minter hinted that Jackson’s thumb surgery could keep him out the rest of the 2026 season. If it does, Jackson will have to find a way to regain control of his contract situation if playing can’t dictate it. The easiest way to do that is not hold out in the offseason and show up ready to prove the 2027 season will be the year he takes them to the Super Bowl. Especially if the Ravens make a big splash at the deadline, Jackson has to prove he’s worth keeping around.

Jackson is really good. What he adds to the Ravens very few players can replicate or fill in. Jackson gives the Ravens the best chance to win a championship, even if he hasn’t done it yet. At the same time, he could be the player that’s holding them back. The Ravens know how important Jackson is, which is why they haven’t outright said they aren’t paying him. They’re weighing all their options and trying to decide how much Jackson is worth.

Before the season, he was probably worth a blank check. Now the Ravens can determine how much they’re willing to bend toward Jackson’s asking price. Baltimore knows Jackson is their best chance to win, but it doesn’t mean they have to pay him his asking price either, especially after his latest injury is threatening his availability the rest of the year.