Bears vs. Falcons live player stats, box score and match stats in Week 6

Do you like offensive fireworks? If so, Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be the place for you on Sunday.

The Atlanta Falcons had their two-game winning streak snapped in heartbreaking fashion by the Baltimore Ravens in overtime last Sunday, but this continues to look like a completely different offense — heck, a completely different team — with Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback. Bijan Robinson remains maybe the best overall weapon in the NFL, while Drake London has fully ascended to WR1 status now that he has baseline competence under center.

And now they'll look to get back on track against a Chicago Bears team that leaves something to be desired defensively — and that was before their top edge rusher, Montez Sweat, was suspended due to a violation of the league's PED policy. The good news is that the Bears will finally get Caleb Williams back in the starting lineup, so they should have a good chance of keeping pace if this game does turn into a track meet.

Add it all up, and you've got two would-be NFC contenders desperate to avoid another loss, with the winner potentially decided by whichever defense can force a punt first. It'll be fascinating to keep up with this matchup and how it could propel each team forward. Fans (and fantasy owners) can follow all of the action with Bears vs. Falcons player and game stats down below live throughout the game.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Bears vs. Falcons player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary