Bengals vs. Falcons live player stats, box score and match stats for Madrid game in NFL Week 9

The NFL resumes the international series on Sunday in Week 9 as the Cincinnati Bengals and Atlanta Falcons have made their way to Madrid, Spain for a showdown to get the slate started. Joe Burrow and the Bengals have been rolling of late, looking the part of an AFC contender. Burrow leads the NFL in touchdown passes, which makes sense when he still has Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, though there's no shortage of people waiting on Chase Brown to get going. That's the story for the Falcons as a whole, though. Bijan Robinson has been quiet the past few weeks, and Atlanta is also coming off an embarrassing loss to Tampa in which they lost despite the Bucs not completing a pass. Michael Penix Jr. needs to be better, getting the ball to Drake London, Kyle Pitts and so on.

One thing we know about both of these defenses, though, is that they're more tha capable of allowing the other team to put up points. We could see huge days in Madrid for Burrow, Robinson, Chase and so many other big names that fans will be watching closely. And you can follow along with all of the Bengals vs. Falcons player and game stats on Sunday in Madrid with us as we have live play-by-play and much more down below.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Bengals vs. Falcons player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary