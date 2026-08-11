Bills fans apparently strong-armed the team into tweaking maligned new Highmark Stadium

One of the biggest crazes in the NFL is teams pursuing new stadiums to modernize the fan experience and increase their revenue streams. The latest team to debut new digs are the Buffalo Bills, who moved out of the beloved building most commonly known as Ralph Wilson Stadium into a more modern Highmark Stadium to begin play this season.

Fans got their first look at the new building during a "Return of the Red and Blue" training camp practice and were not happy with what they saw. Social media was littered with complaints of obstructed seats in the upper deck, poorly placed stairwells and smaller video screens than what was initially anticipated.

The Buffalo Bills spent $2.2B on their new stadium and forgot to make sure you could see the whole field from the seats 😭 pic.twitter.com/5xKtcY5gSo — NFL Memes (@NFLMemes) August 10, 2026

The flood of commentary has caught the attention of the Bills. ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg is also reporting that a source with the Bills has said that less than one percent of fans who have Personal Seat Licenses, or PSLs, reported obstructed views from their seats during the open practice.

The Bills appear to have made some design mistakes with Highmark Stadium

Wildart | The Buffalo News/GettyImages

While it is good that the Bills are looking to address fan criticisms of the stadium, they appear to have made some major missteps in the design of the building. Buffalo has made it clear that some of the most outrageous seat views on social media are from seats that will not be sold for football games, but issues like the positioning of the staircases and railings in the upper deck could have easily been avoided.

Yikes: The Bills' new $2.1 billion stadium has gone viral for being the "WORST" designed stadium of all time.



Almost every section in the upper deck of the new Highmark Stadium has obstructed views due to clear design flaws.



😬😬😬 pic.twitter.com/DN3VH2q0F7 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 9, 2026

"Thank you to Bills Mafia for setting a new attendance record with more than 50,000 fans at the Return of the Blue & Red. Saturday's practice was a great opportunity to test the new stadium. We are currently addressing internal and external feedback regarding the facility's operation following the first event. We'll utilize the next six weeks to refine any details as we prepare for the home opener on Thursday, September 17," the Bills wrote in a statement.

There are two preseason games slated for the building, against Carolina on Aug. 15 and Pittsburgh on Aug. 27, so the Bills will have two test runs before the stadium officially opens on Thursday Night Football against Detroit in Week 2. There is plenty Buffalo can do in-season to mitigate the staircase issues, such as stationing ushers at the bases to prevent fans from ascending during the course of play, but any major structural changes to the building won't happen until the offseason.

It is also tough to gauge some of the fans' weather concerns — which could see a significant portion of the stadium exposed to rain and snow — on a sunny summer night in August. The Bills have claimed the building is designed to cut down exposure to the harsh lake effect winds by roughly 50 percent, but given some of the mistakes they made designing the stadium it remains to be seen if their plans will actually prove effective for the weather in December and January.