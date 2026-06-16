Brendan Sorsby declares for Supplemental Draft: Which NFL team should take the risk?

The Supplemental Draft allows teams to bid next year's draft picks for players who declare after the regular draft, with the highest bidder securing the player.

Just when it seemed like Brendan Sorsby's roller coaster ride had come to a stop (for a while, at least), it turns out there was one more twist in store: According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, the former Cincinnati QB will forgo playing for Texas Tech in 2026 and instead enter the NFL's Supplemental Draft.

It's a shocking turn of events, considering that it seemed Sorsby was finally, and shockingly, in the clear to suit up for the Red Raiders — despite having placed thousands of bets over the course of his college career, including some his own team while at Indiana. But with the entire sport up in arms about a Lubbock court's decision to grant Sorsby an injunction against the NCAA, the prospect of him playing another year of college football felt increasingly untenable. Rather than deal with that firestorm, he's decided to simply get a jump on his pro career.

Which, of course, raises a whole host of new questions. Just what is the Supplemental Draft, anyway? And will any teams be willing to take a chance on Sorsby after the last few months? (Who are we kidding; there will always be a team willing to take a chance on a quarterback with a pulse.)

Everything to know about the NFL Supplemental Draft

1997 NFC Wild Card Playoff Game - Minnesota Vikings vs New York Giants - December 27, 1997 | Allen Kee/GettyImages

The Supplemental Draft has been around since 1977, when the league wanted to create a path for players whose eligibility issues prevented them from declaring for the NFL Draft proper. Notre Dame running back Al Hunter — who'd been suspended by the Irish for disciplinary reasons — was the first to test out the new system, and since then 45 other players have followed in his footsteps.

The Supplemental Draft always comes after the normal draft, although it only takes place in years in which a player notifies the league that he'd like to declare (usually in cases in which a player loses collegiate eligibility after the NFL Draft has already passed). The draft order is determined in a slightly different way. Teams are divided into three groups: teams who had six or fewer wins in the previous season, teams who won more than six games but didn't make the playoffs and, finally, the 14 playoff teams. Within those three groups, the order is randomized.

From there, every team has the opportunity to bid one of next year's draft picks on any player eligible for the Supplemental Draft. The team with the highest bid acquires the player while forfeiting that draft pick. For example: If a team bids a third-round pick on Sorsby, they'll then forfeit their highest third-round pick in the 2027 draft.

There have been plenty of notable players chosen in the Supplemental Draft, from former Browns receiver Josh Gordon in 2012 to Cris Carter back in 1987 to Bernie Kosar in 1985. Can Sorsby add his name to that list? He certainly has the physical tools, although questions remain about his accuracy and decision-making at times. He could've answered them with one more year in college, but, well, that ship has sailed.

He's by no means a perfect prospect, and any team that considers taking a chance on him will have to weigh it against the droolworthy crop of QB talent set for next year's draft. It's going to take a unique combination of uncertainty at the position and a lack of access to a top pick in 2027 to get this done — here are three potential fits.

NFL teams that should take a shot on Brendan Sorsby

Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons OTA Offseason Workouts | Todd Kirkland/GettyImages

When you're relying on a quarterback battle between Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr., it's safe to say you're still looking for your quarterback of the future. Neither lefty in Atlanta inspires a ton of confidence moving forward — and yet the Falcons are too talented, and don't have enough extra draft capital, to expect to have a shot at someone like Arch Manning or Dante Moore or LaNorris Sellers next spring.

So why not make a Day 2 bid on someone like Sorsby? He'd immediately offer more upside than anyone else the Falcons currently have on their roster, and spending a mid-round pick on a decent QB prospect is better than getting frozen out in the 2027 draft.

New York Jets

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The Jets, on the other hand, very much do expect to be in the mix for Manning or another top 2027 QB — that's one of the main reasons they cashed in Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner for a boatload of picks this past season. But they can afford to give up a third- or fourth-round pick on Sorsby and still have plenty left over to trade up if needed.

If Sorsby hits, then all those picks can be used to address needs elsewhere (or acquire proven NFL talent). If he doesn't, well, you had the year to evaluate him and can move next spring to get your next franchise quarterback the. way you were planning to all along.

Pittsburgh Steelers

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Houston Texans v Pittsburgh Steelers | Joe Sargent/GettyImages

For my money, this is the best fit, although it's probably also the least likely. Aaron Rodgers is back for another year in Pittsburgh, but let's be real: He's not the answer for this team, either in 2026 or beyond. The Steelers need to finally chart a course forward, except they continue to lock themselves out of the area of the draft in which that would be feasible.

Which makes Sorsby a perfect compromise. The Steelers won't have to tank to get access to a quarterback prospect with much more to offer than either Will Howard or 2026 draftee Drew Allar. He can sit for a year and then compete for the job starting next offseason, all without forcing Pittsburgh to suffer the indignity of a losing season.