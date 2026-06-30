Brendan Sorsby has one option left after NFL, CFL elect to leave QB out

Former Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby still wants to play football after bowing out of NCAA competition in humiliating fashion, but he's not going to get his pro ball opportunity until 2027.

Sorsby, who admitted to gambling on college football over the course of four years while actively playing and fought tooth and nail to regain eligibility through the U.S. legal system, was denied entry into the NFL when the league cancelled its July supplemental draft. The league sited integrity concerns if it accepted Sorsby's application.

The 22-year-old won't be able to leave the country to begin his pro career either as the Canadian Football League declined to permit teams to sign him, citing the same reasons as the NFL. So Sorsby's next opportunity to play organized football won't come until next spring but he shouldn't hold his breath to be eligible for the 2027 NFL Draft. Instead he may have to prove himself again with the rest of the NFL misfits.

Brendan Sorsby's pro football salvation lies in the United Football League

Unless Sorsby decides to head overseas in a desperate attempt to play some kind of football, any kind of football, before next year, he's got one option that has actually opened its doors wide for him. United Football League co-owner Mike Repole posted an encouraging message to X on June 23 shortly after the NFL canceled the supplemental draft. He even went so far as to assign him to a team should he wish to play there.

Welcome to the @TheUFL , Brendan Sorsby.



The UFL is the league of opportunity.



We created our Regional Player Initiative to keep great players closer to home, closer to their fans, and on the field.



Let’s do this!!!!!



Brendan Sorsby, welcome to the @UFLRenegades.



Have your… https://t.co/qz1cyuMtfu pic.twitter.com/tQkU2yPSJc — Repole Stable (@RepoleStable) June 23, 2026

"The UFL is the league of opportunity. Let's do this!!!!!" Repole wrote. "Brendan Sorsby, welcome to the [Dallas Renegades]. Have your people call my people!!!!!"

Repole cited the UFL's Regional Player initiative, which he said was created "to keep great players closer to home, closer to their fans, and on the field." If Sorsby were to accept his invitation, however, he still wouldn't be playing football until March at the earliest as the UFL's season runs through the spring.

That may be enough time for tempers and tensions to lessen over his controversial situation. The stigma may never leave his side but at least he'd be out of the public eye long enough for him to slip into a league relatively unnoticed. Sorsby would then have the opportunity to let his talents speak because as many fans know if you're really good at a sport in the U.S., you're typically forgiven for most transgressions. We've seen far worse folks given second chances.

Expect Sorsby to remain on the down low for some time. He may have already accepted the UFL's offer for all we know. That being said, as much as Repole is a co-owner of the league and runs the business operations, there could still be resistance within the rest of the ownership group to adding such a controversial player.

Sorsby's infractions were serious and previous sports gambling violators — whether in college or professional sports — have been punished more severely, even losing any opportunity of returning to play. The former Red Raider QB should count himself lucky if the UFL is the only path he has left to play professional football. The consequences for his actions, especially after trying to fight accountability, could've been much worse.

Once he does make his decision — and if the offer still stands — Sorsby should take it and keep his head down. Maybe he'll re-earn trust as a recovering gambling addict and sympathy will grow for his potential ascension to the NFL down the road.

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