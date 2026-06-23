Why Brendan Sorsby left the NFL no choice but to cancel the supplemental draft

The player remains eligible for next year's draft, giving him time to address the issues that led to the supplemental process's cancellation.

The NFL announced it will no longer hold the supplemental draft due to complications from one player's application.

Not even the NFL wants anything to do with Brendan Sorsby right now. On Tuesday, the league announced it was denying Sorsby's petition to enter the supplemental draft, citing increased distraction for teams from the former Texas Tech quarterback's controversial exit from college sports.

"His application carries with it a lot of issues," an anonymous NFL source told ESPN. "Core of the game integrity issues."

With no other eligible players applying to take part in the supplemental draft, the event has been canceled entirely. Sorsby's attorneys reportedly plan to pursue legal action, claiming the move is a violation of the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Here’s the NFL’s letter to Brendan Sorsby, informing him it is declining his petition to enter the supplemental draft, which will not be held this year. pic.twitter.com/Tfoei8fCjp — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 23, 2026

Really, though Sorsby and his legal team have no one to blame but themselves.

NFL had no choice but to prevent Brendan Sorsby from entering supplemental draft

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 22 BYU at Cincinnati | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

The league really had no choice but to cancel the supplemental draft to prevent Sorsby from going pro — at least for now. Despite his "selfless" act to no longer pursue college eligibility, there are legitimate questions about allowing him to earn a living from football after he emerged minimally scathed from his NCAA sanctions. And the NFL has a right to not acquiesce to a rushed timeline that would force its teams to try and evaluate the QB without doing their due diligence.

You could argue his missing the 2026 college season is punishment enough, but it makes more ethical sense for him to have to miss any season this year while he focuses on his recovery — because that's what this was all about, right? Sorsby claimed he should be eligible to play this year because he suffers from a medically diagnosed gambling addiction and the NCAA neglected his mental health with its commercial relationship with sportsbooks.

NFL teams weren't buying that explanation, as QB-desperate teams like the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets indicated publicly their interest was minimal at best. Sorsby's pro future in 2026 was doomed, and the league may have actually given him the blessing of time in disguise. Things will eventually blow over, to a certain degree, and he'll get a chance to prove he's a truly penitent and rehabilitated man.

The NFL cancelling the supplemental draft is unfortunate for those who are impacted outside Sorsby but the decision is the system working. He'll still be eligible for the 2027 draft next April and has roughly 10 months to prepare. He'll need to make the most of that opportunity as this is the bed he made for himself and he's now forced to lay in it.