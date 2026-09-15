Broncos vs. Chiefs live player stats, box score and match stats for Week 1 Monday Night Football

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are finally in action on Monday Night Football, kicking off the season and ending Week 1 as a whole with a showdown at Arrowhead Stadium against the bitter rival Denver Broncos. It should be a ton of fun as Mahomes makes his return after an ACL and LCL tear ended his season a year ago. But the Broncos are certainly not ready to just hand the AFC West back to the Chiefs as Bo Nix and Company are primed for not just another run at a playoff spot, but have to be thinking about their Super Bowl possibilities. That's all in the air for this game, which means fans will be watching everything they can, especially the stats for how Mahomes, Nix and their cohorts perform.

While an early-season game likely means we won't see either team operating at full force, there will still be some fun stats to watch. How many yards will Chiefs newcomer Kenneth Walker III rush for in his Kansas City debut? What kind of impact will Jaylen Waddle have? The list goes on. But you can follow along with all of the action with the live players and match stats below with us.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Broncos vs. Chiefs player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary