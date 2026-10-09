Buccaneers vs. Cowboys live player stats, box score and match stats for Thursday Night Football in Week 5

It's been a roller coaster ride, but the Dallas Cowboys enter Week 5 on the upswing, having survived another shootout against the Houston Texans last weekend to get back to 2-2 on the season. The offense looks more or less as advertised, with Dak Prescott at the top of his game and a full complement of weapons around him.

The defense ... well, that's a different discussion entirely. But the good news is that it shouldn't be too much of an issue in a Thursday Night Football matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels. Baker Mayfield's thumb injury has thrust him from feel-good UDFA story to QB1 far quicker than anyone anticipated, and the results have been about what you'd expect so far, including a 17-14 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in which he threw for just 148 yards with two picks. At 0-4, the Bucs are seemingly out of answers as the trade deadline looms.

This should be a spot for the Cowboys to affirm their status as NFC East favorites, especially given the injuries to Jaxson Dart and Jayden Daniels and the mess that is the current Philadelphia Eagles. Then again, nothing seems to come easy for this Dallas team, so it'll still be worth tuning — if only to keep track of several fantasy-relevant players involved on both sides. And you can keep up with all of the Bucs vs. Cowboys player and game stats with us down below.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Buccaneers vs. Cowboys player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary