The Buffalo Bills and 3 NFL teams under the most Super Bowl pressure this season

An NFL season approaches, and that means a new opportunity to crown a champion. Can the Seattle Seahawks defend their title? Will the New England Patriots better their runner-up status? Or will a long-time sufferer finally end their curse?

We'll have 18 weeks to determine which 14 teams get the opportunity to vie for the Lombardi Trophy in the winter, but there's a handful whose fanbases are expecting nothing less than an appearance at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Feb. 14, 2027. Whether it's impatience or just a hopeful glance at the roster, these teams are entering the season in Super Bowl-or-bust mode.

Buffalo Bills

Quarterback Josh Allen's championship window isn't getting any bigger. He's eight years into his tenure with the Buffalo Bills and he may be slowly becoming a believer in the Bills' Super Bowl curse. This year's team isn't as strong as previous iterations, but that's not going to stop fans from expecting the future Hall of Famer to deliver a trophy, any trophy, back to Orchard Park.

The addition of wide receiver DJ Moore is supposed to plug the hole left by Stefon Diggs multiple seasons ago. We all know Allen can elevate any receivers he plays with, but new head coach Joe Brady will be expected to build upon his offensive prowess and get the team over the hump. Buffalo whiffed on its best chance ever last year with no Patrick Mahomes and no Lamar Jackson to prevent it from reaching the Super Bowl. Both are back healthy and re-motivated in 2026, making the path that much more difficult.

Los Angeles Rams

The pressure on the shoulders of the Los Angeles Rams is a privilege compared to Buffalo. Los Angeles acquired last year's Defensive Player of the Year in Myles Garrett and will likely be reunited with the soon-to-be unretired Aaron Donald to back him up. That's as close as any modern defense is going to get to the 1985 Chicago Bears. In fact, many want to crown the Rams as Super Bowl champions already, considering they could repeat their 2021 feat by playing in their own building for the Lombardi.

Matthew Stafford appears to be pulling a Tom Brady and defying Father Time. He's showing no signs of slowing down and has two of the best wideouts in the game in Puka Nacua and Davante Adams to work with. Offensively, there's little reason to believe the Rams won't be averaging 28 points per game or more. Paired with a stifling defense, Los Angeles' floor is a return to the NFC title game.

Kansas City Chiefs

Last year was a fluke. At least, that's what Mahomes and Co. are going to convince fans it was once the Kansas City Chiefs step back onto the field. With a healthy quarterback, it doesn't matter who lines up at wide receiver, the ball will be delivered on time and with deadly accuracy. Mahomes' late-season injury put the final nail in the coffin for the Chiefs' abysmal campaign, but this offseason seems to have given the whole squad an opportunity to reset.

This will be tight end Travis Kelce's last dance, and the addition of Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III at running back gives Kansas City much-needed versatility. For now, the receiver corps could use a last-minute addition like reuniting with Tyreek Hill or nabbing a veteran free agent like Stefon Diggs or Keenan Allen, but the Chiefs defense is beefed up enough to make up for the slack. Fans at Arrowhead have become accustomed to winning, and a two-year drought would be just unconscionable.

Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens fans may run out of patience before Bills fans if things don't result in at least an AFC title game appearance even in the first year for new head coach Jesse Minter. The impatience may actually be more aimed at quarterback Lamar Jackson more so than the entire franchise. The two-time MVP has yet to get past the Divisional Round save for one time and has had a plethora of big-time weapons to work with.

Running back Derrick Henry started to show signs of wear and tear last season, which means his dominance could be waning. Should his production begin to falter, it'll be much more difficult for Jackson to pick up the slack with his own legs. Despite his talents, Jackson has already begun to feel the displeasure not just from fans but also from his peers. He dropped a whopping 67 spots in the Top 100 rankings after fellow players deemed his injury-riddled 2025 was evidence enough to declare he's lost his touch. Jackson has motivation to carry Baltimore all the way in 2026, but he's got to deliver lest he suffer a more permanent label to his career.

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