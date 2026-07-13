One veteran wide receiver and one young QB face uncertain futures, while another local star emerges as a more attractive option for a team in need.

Three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald is strongly considering an NFL comeback, and his recent workout at a team facility hints at his intentions.

It appears to just be a matter of time before three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald ends his retirement and rejoins the Los Angeles Rams for another championship run. The 10-time Pro Bowler and eight-time All-Pro selection was spotted working out at the Rams' practice fields on Friday, indicating he's doing a lot more than just mulling a return to football.

"Aaron Donald told the [Rams] he wanted to go [to the facility], work out see how he felt, see how he reacted."@AdamSchefter on Aaron Donald working out at the Rams' facility 👀



(via @PatMcAfeeShow) pic.twitter.com/qSxSY5oa1i — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) July 13, 2026

"Aaron Donald told the team that he wanted go to the facility and workout ... My guess is in the end he will be coming back to play for the Rams," ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter told The Pat McAfee Show on Monday. "Obviously he's thinking very hard about it and it has to be awfully enticing."

Why Aaron Donald will unretire for the Los Angeles Rams

The enticing bit Schefter referred to is the offseason acquisition of defensive end Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns. Adding the 2025 Defensive Player of the Year and the newly minted single-season sack record holder was the final piece of an awfully impressive defensive puzzle. Bringing back Donald — if he's still got it — plus the addition of cornerback Trent McDuffie from the Kansas City Chiefs makes the Rams impenetrable.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford hasn't shown any signs of slowing down at 38 years old and has some high-powered weapons like Puka Nacua and Davante Adams to propel him towards a second Super Bowl title. Why wouldn't Donald want to be part of a practically assured playoff run?

It should just be short waiting game for Rams fans as training camps get underway leaguewide. Donald will probably need as much time as possible to get reacclimated to the NFL workload. Expect his signing to occur within days.

3 more NFL moves we expect to go down during training camps

Other fan bases can expect big decisions to be made across the next six weeks as well. There are plenty of teams that still need to call in re-enforcements or pick a starting quarterback before preseason action begins. These are a few moves that feel likeliest to occur.

Tyreek Hill signs with the Kansas City Chiefs

New York Jets v Miami Dolphins - NFL 2025 | Megan Briggs/GettyImages

While we're on the topic of reunions, the Chiefs still need to beef out their receiver room. QB Patrick Mahomes can only do so much on his own, and we've already seen how locked down the team can be by opposing defenses with just Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice on the roster. Bringing back a familiar face, one who still can put up real production, is a low-risk, high-reward move.

Tyreek Hill was let go by the Miami Dolphins as the team kicked off its rebuild. At 32 years old, it's understandable other teams don't want to invest in him, but Kansas City is in a unique position to welcome the speedster back. With $4.5 million in cap space, there isn't a ton of flexibility for a lucrative deal. Rather, the Chiefs can offer Hill an incentive-laden contract that would push him to perform at the highest level he's capable of. This is still on the speculative side, but it's hard to see why either side says no to this scenario.

Washington Commanders spurn Brandon Aiyuk's antics for Stefon Diggs

New England Patriots vs Denver Broncos, 2026 AFC Championship | Jamie Schwaberow/GettyImages

Forget everything you're hearing about Brandon Aiyuk's online antics being a coordinated effort with Jayden Daniels to troll folks ahead of an inevitable signing. The man is troubled, and it's sad to watch because he's about to cost himself generational wealth. In fact, he may have to pay the San Francisco 49ers for this whole fiasco before he gets to leave the Bay Area. The Washington Commanders won't want any part of that drama, and for good reason.

There are plenty of better options to beef up Washington's receiver room ahead of the season, and one of them is a better story for PR to spin. Stefon Diggs is a local boy who played at the University of Maryland. He's coming off a legal acquittal and a Super Bowl appearance after crossing 1,000 yards during the regular season. His confidence seems to be as high as ever, so why shouldn't the team capitalize on that kind of asset? Washington would be straight-up stupid to sign Aiyuk over Diggs.

Kyler Murray is named the Minnesota Vikings' starting QB

This is another decision that already seems to be made, but the Minnesota Vikings are just dragging out the quarterback competition for no good discernable reason. You don't sign a veteran like Kyler Murray only to give struggling youngster J.J. McCarthy every possible opportunity to beat him in training camp. The latter needs time to reset and develop while Murray has just one year to prove he's still a starting-caliber passer.

Only an unfortunate injury or a serious concern exposed by preseason action will prevent Murray from assuming the QB1 role. Even so, it would be surprising for head coach Kevin O'Connell to not have already named Murray the starter by the time August arrives. Murray already wants more snaps with the first-team offense so if O'Connell is going to continue holding him back, it's only going to be a detriment to the team's potential success in 2026.