NFL training camp dates and schedule: When all 32 teams will report to camp

The long NFL offseason is finally starting to wind down. With the calendar flipped to July, the longest dead period in the football world is coming to a close as teams are set to report to training camp by the end of the month.

Training camp brings with it preseason football, a new season of Hard Knocks, and plenty of discussion about how players are in the best shape of their lives. Hope springs eternal as fans get a first look at their favorite team's newest free agent pickups and draftees, with that process starting in just a matter of weeks.

NFL training camp dates: When every team will report to camp

Team Camp Site Rookie Report Date Veteran Report Date Arizona Cardinals Glendale, AZ July 22 July 22 Atlanta Falcons Flowery Branch, GA July 24 July 28 Baltimore Ravens Owings Mills, MD July 24 July 28 Buffalo Bills Rochester, NY July 21 July 28 Carolina Panthers Charlotte, NC July 21 July 22 Chicago Bears Lake Forest, IL July 25 July 28 Cincinnati Bengals Cincinnati, OH July 25 July 28 Cleveland Browns Berea, OH July 23 July 28 Dallas Cowboys Oxnard, CA July 28 July 28 Denver Broncos Englewood, CO July 22 July 28 Detroit Lions Allen Park, MI July 25 July 28 Green Bay Packers Green Bay, WI July 27 July 28 Houston Texans Houston, TX July 21 July 28 Indianapolis Colts Westfield, IN July 27 July 28 Jacksonville Jaguars Jacksonville, FL July 25 July 28 Kansas City Chiefs St. Joseph, MO July 24 July 28 Las Vegas Raiders Henderson, NV July 23 July 28 Los Angeles Chargers El Segundo, CA July 25 July 25 Los Angeles Rams Los Angeles, CA July 25 July 25 Miami Dolphins Miami Gardens, FL July 21 July 28 Minnesota Vikings Eagan, MN July 26 July 28 New England Patriots Foxborough, MA July 21 July 24 New Orleans Saints Metairie, LA July 28 July 28 New York Giants East Rutherford, NJ and White Sulfur Springs, WV July 23 July 28 New York Jets Florham Park, NJ July 25 July 28 Philadelphia Eagles Philadelphia, PA July 28 July 28 Pittsburgh Steelers Latrobe, PA July 28 July 28 San Francisco 49ers Santa Clara, CA July 18 July 25 Seattle Seahawks Renton, WA July 17 July 24 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tampa, FL July 27 July 28 Tennessee Titans Nashville, TN July 23 July 28 Washington Commanders Ashburn, VA July 24 July 28

Most teams are set to report to camp with rookie showing up in the third week of July and veterans reporting by July 28. There are a few notable exceptions, with Arizona and Carolina having their entire teams reporting by July 22 since they will be participating in the Hall of Fame Game a week prior to the official start of the preseason.

The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers also are set to have their full teams in camp by July 25, which makes sense since they are set for an international game in Week 1. New England and Seattle, the two opponents in the kickoff game, also are set to have their full teams report by July 24.

5 Interesting teams to track in training camp

Kansas City Chiefs | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kansas City Chiefs: This is a big year for the Chiefs, who are looking to bounce back after a disastrous 6-11 campaign that saw them miss the playoffs for the first time in over a decade. Patrick Mahomes' rehab from ACL surgery will be a big topic of conversation and Travis Kelce will receive a ton of attention after his wedding to Taylor Swift in New York.

New York Giants: The John Harbaugh era begins with big expectations for the Giants, who are hoping better coaching can make them a force in the NFC with exciting young quarterback Jaxson Dart. The Giants are the only team to have two separate camp sites, with Harbaugh planning to utilize both the team's official training facility and a stint at the Greenbrier in West Virginia to offer a true team bonding experience.

Seattle Seahawks: Fans will get a deeper dive into Seahawks' camp as they are this year's Hard Knocks participant, offering unique insight into the reigning champions. One position battle to watch here will be at running back, where Seattle has a few options to replace Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, who went to the Chiefs in free agency.

Cincinnati Bengals: Fewer teams will be under more pressure to win than the Bengals, who revamped their defense in the offseason. Joe Burrow is also hoping for better health after having injury issues shorten each of his past two seasons.

New England Patriots: Expectations are higher for the reigning AFC Champions, who added star receiver A.J. Brown in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles to give Drake Maye a new go-to-guy. Head coach Mike Vrabel also figures to be under the microscope early on as the media will get their first chance to ask him questions about the nature of his relationship with NFL reporter Dianna Russini.

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