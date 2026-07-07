NFL training camp dates and schedule: When all 32 teams will report to camp

The long NFL offseason is finally starting to wind down. With the calendar flipped to July, the longest dead period in the football world is coming to a close as teams are set to report to training camp by the end of the month.
Training camp brings with it preseason football, a new season of Hard Knocks, and plenty of discussion about how players are in the best shape of their lives. Hope springs eternal as fans get a first look at their favorite team's newest free agent pickups and draftees, with that process starting in just a matter of weeks.
NFL training camp dates: When every team will report to camp
Team
Camp Site
Rookie Report Date
Veteran Report Date
Arizona Cardinals
Glendale, AZ
July 22
July 22
Atlanta Falcons
Flowery Branch, GA
July 24
July 28
Baltimore Ravens
Owings Mills, MD
July 24
July 28
Buffalo Bills
Rochester, NY
July 21
July 28
Carolina Panthers
Charlotte, NC
July 21
July 22
Chicago Bears
Lake Forest, IL
July 25
July 28
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati, OH
July 25
July 28
Cleveland Browns
Berea, OH
July 23
July 28
Dallas Cowboys
Oxnard, CA
July 28
July 28
Denver Broncos
Englewood, CO
July 22
July 28
Detroit Lions
Allen Park, MI
July 25
July 28
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay, WI
July 27
July 28
Houston Texans
Houston, TX
July 21
July 28
Indianapolis Colts
Westfield, IN
July 27
July 28
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville, FL
July 25
July 28
Kansas City Chiefs
St. Joseph, MO
July 24
July 28
Las Vegas Raiders
Henderson, NV
July 23
July 28
Los Angeles Chargers
El Segundo, CA
July 25
July 25
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles, CA
July 25
July 25
Miami Dolphins
Miami Gardens, FL
July 21
July 28
Minnesota Vikings
Eagan, MN
July 26
July 28
New England Patriots
Foxborough, MA
July 21
July 24
New Orleans Saints
Metairie, LA
July 28
July 28
New York Giants
East Rutherford, NJ and White Sulfur Springs, WV
July 23
July 28
New York Jets
Florham Park, NJ
July 25
July 28
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia, PA
July 28
July 28
Pittsburgh Steelers
Latrobe, PA
July 28
July 28
San Francisco 49ers
Santa Clara, CA
July 18
July 25
Seattle Seahawks
Renton, WA
July 17
July 24
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa, FL
July 27
July 28
Tennessee Titans
Nashville, TN
July 23
July 28
Washington Commanders
Ashburn, VA
July 24
July 28
Most teams are set to report to camp with rookie showing up in the third week of July and veterans reporting by July 28. There are a few notable exceptions, with Arizona and Carolina having their entire teams reporting by July 22 since they will be participating in the Hall of Fame Game a week prior to the official start of the preseason.
The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers also are set to have their full teams in camp by July 25, which makes sense since they are set for an international game in Week 1. New England and Seattle, the two opponents in the kickoff game, also are set to have their full teams report by July 24.
5 Interesting teams to track in training camp
Kansas City Chiefs: This is a big year for the Chiefs, who are looking to bounce back after a disastrous 6-11 campaign that saw them miss the playoffs for the first time in over a decade. Patrick Mahomes' rehab from ACL surgery will be a big topic of conversation and Travis Kelce will receive a ton of attention after his wedding to Taylor Swift in New York.
New York Giants: The John Harbaugh era begins with big expectations for the Giants, who are hoping better coaching can make them a force in the NFC with exciting young quarterback Jaxson Dart. The Giants are the only team to have two separate camp sites, with Harbaugh planning to utilize both the team's official training facility and a stint at the Greenbrier in West Virginia to offer a true team bonding experience.
Seattle Seahawks: Fans will get a deeper dive into Seahawks' camp as they are this year's Hard Knocks participant, offering unique insight into the reigning champions. One position battle to watch here will be at running back, where Seattle has a few options to replace Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, who went to the Chiefs in free agency.
Cincinnati Bengals: Fewer teams will be under more pressure to win than the Bengals, who revamped their defense in the offseason. Joe Burrow is also hoping for better health after having injury issues shorten each of his past two seasons.
New England Patriots: Expectations are higher for the reigning AFC Champions, who added star receiver A.J. Brown in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles to give Drake Maye a new go-to-guy. Head coach Mike Vrabel also figures to be under the microscope early on as the media will get their first chance to ask him questions about the nature of his relationship with NFL reporter Dianna Russini.