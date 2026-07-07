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NFL training camp dates and schedule: When all 32 teams will report to camp

July means the start of training camps, pushing us that much closer to the start of the new NFL season. Here's when all 32 teams are set to report to work.
ByMike Phillips|
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NFL training camp
NFL training camp | Boston Globe/GettyImages

The long NFL offseason is finally starting to wind down. With the calendar flipped to July, the longest dead period in the football world is coming to a close as teams are set to report to training camp by the end of the month.

Training camp brings with it preseason football, a new season of Hard Knocks, and plenty of discussion about how players are in the best shape of their lives. Hope springs eternal as fans get a first look at their favorite team's newest free agent pickups and draftees, with that process starting in just a matter of weeks.

NFL training camp dates: When every team will report to camp

Team

Camp Site

Rookie Report Date

Veteran Report Date

Arizona Cardinals

Glendale, AZ

July 22

July 22

Atlanta Falcons

Flowery Branch, GA

July 24

July 28

Baltimore Ravens

Owings Mills, MD

July 24

July 28

Buffalo Bills

Rochester, NY

July 21

July 28

Carolina Panthers

Charlotte, NC

July 21

July 22

Chicago Bears

Lake Forest, IL

July 25

July 28

Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati, OH

July 25

July 28

Cleveland Browns

Berea, OH

July 23

July 28

Dallas Cowboys

Oxnard, CA

July 28

July 28

Denver Broncos

Englewood, CO

July 22

July 28

Detroit Lions

Allen Park, MI

July 25

July 28

Green Bay Packers

Green Bay, WI

July 27

July 28

Houston Texans

Houston, TX

July 21

July 28

Indianapolis Colts

Westfield, IN

July 27

July 28

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville, FL

July 25

July 28

Kansas City Chiefs

St. Joseph, MO

July 24

July 28

Las Vegas Raiders

Henderson, NV

July 23

July 28

Los Angeles Chargers

El Segundo, CA

July 25

July 25

Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles, CA

July 25

July 25

Miami Dolphins

Miami Gardens, FL

July 21

July 28

Minnesota Vikings

Eagan, MN

July 26

July 28

New England Patriots

Foxborough, MA

July 21

July 24

New Orleans Saints

Metairie, LA

July 28

July 28

New York Giants

East Rutherford, NJ and White Sulfur Springs, WV

July 23

July 28

New York Jets

Florham Park, NJ

July 25

July 28

Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia, PA

July 28

July 28

Pittsburgh Steelers

Latrobe, PA

July 28

July 28

San Francisco 49ers

Santa Clara, CA

July 18

July 25

Seattle Seahawks

Renton, WA

July 17

July 24

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa, FL

July 27

July 28

Tennessee Titans

Nashville, TN

July 23

July 28

Washington Commanders

Ashburn, VA

July 24

July 28

Most teams are set to report to camp with rookie showing up in the third week of July and veterans reporting by July 28. There are a few notable exceptions, with Arizona and Carolina having their entire teams reporting by July 22 since they will be participating in the Hall of Fame Game a week prior to the official start of the preseason.

The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers also are set to have their full teams in camp by July 25, which makes sense since they are set for an international game in Week 1. New England and Seattle, the two opponents in the kickoff game, also are set to have their full teams report by July 24.

5 Interesting teams to track in training camp

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kansas City Chiefs: This is a big year for the Chiefs, who are looking to bounce back after a disastrous 6-11 campaign that saw them miss the playoffs for the first time in over a decade. Patrick Mahomes' rehab from ACL surgery will be a big topic of conversation and Travis Kelce will receive a ton of attention after his wedding to Taylor Swift in New York.

New York Giants: The John Harbaugh era begins with big expectations for the Giants, who are hoping better coaching can make them a force in the NFC with exciting young quarterback Jaxson Dart. The Giants are the only team to have two separate camp sites, with Harbaugh planning to utilize both the team's official training facility and a stint at the Greenbrier in West Virginia to offer a true team bonding experience.

Seattle Seahawks: Fans will get a deeper dive into Seahawks' camp as they are this year's Hard Knocks participant, offering unique insight into the reigning champions. One position battle to watch here will be at running back, where Seattle has a few options to replace Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, who went to the Chiefs in free agency.

Cincinnati Bengals: Fewer teams will be under more pressure to win than the Bengals, who revamped their defense in the offseason. Joe Burrow is also hoping for better health after having injury issues shorten each of his past two seasons.

New England Patriots: Expectations are higher for the reigning AFC Champions, who added star receiver A.J. Brown in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles to give Drake Maye a new go-to-guy. Head coach Mike Vrabel also figures to be under the microscope early on as the media will get their first chance to ask him questions about the nature of his relationship with NFL reporter Dianna Russini.

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