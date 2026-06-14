Kyler Murray told Vikings to give up on J.J. McCarthy in the most diplomatic way possible

Kyler Murray is finally displaying some competitive frustration over having to fight J.J. McCarthy for the starting quarterback role on the Minnesota Vikings. The veteran who arrived from Arizona this offseason had a rather blunt answer when he was asked what the toughest part about adjusting to the new offense was.

#Vikings QB Kyler Murray on the toughest part of adjusting to Minnesota’s offense:



“Having to split reps, me already being behind, not getting the amount of reps you would typically want a guy to get learning the offense, that’s probably the toughest part.” pic.twitter.com/nYgeomBkOa — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) June 9, 2026

“Having to split reps [with J.J.], me already being behind, not getting the amount of reps you would typically want a guy to get learning the offense, that’s probably the toughest part," Murray told reporters Tuesday. It was the most diplomatic way he could transmit to the team it needs to commit to him over McCarthy (at least this year) lest it risk an inconsistent QB1A and 1B situation.

Vikings must stop treating QB room like its actually a competition

It must be frustrating for Murray to know the team specifically brought him in because it's having doubts about McCarthy, the supposed future of the franchise, but treats the situation like Murray is the one with more to prove. To be fair, McCarthy has a two-year head start on Murray in being familiar with the playbook but he's not demonstrated a fluency that's translated to consistency on the field. Murray at least has a history of coaching malpractice hindering his potential.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell appears to be giving McCarthy, his 2024 first-round gamble, every possible second, third and fourth chance to stay involved in the top offense during OTAs. That feels like an insult to Murray because it's no secret the coaching staff already knows which way the QB battle is going to break.

Tom Pelissero (in an interview with Vikings Entertainment Network) doubles down on KOC being closer to naming his starting QB than he is leading on...



"One thing I don't anticipate is that it's going to take the full preseason to sort out.I think they'll walk off the field at… pic.twitter.com/XJNGxpgMj4 — Minnesota Sports Fan (@realmnsportsfan) June 10, 2026

"One thing I don't anticipate is that it's going to take the full preseason to sort out. I think they'll walk off the field at the end of this week with a pretty good idea [of who will be QB1]," NFL insider Tom Pelissero indicated to Vikings Entertainment Network on Wednesday.

Read his quote again. It's not the team will know by the end of training camp or by the end of OTAs who its QB1 will be, it's by the end of this week. If Murray is still splitting reps as we move deeper into the summer all Minnesota is doing is tying one hand behind his back and forcing him to hop on one leg while running the offense.

Vikings will learn from their QB dilemma the hard way

There's valuable time and development being lost while O'Connell and staff treat this like an actual competition. What makes Minnesota's actions even more infuriating is how Pelissero followed up his comment on the Rich Eisen Show on Friday.

💻 @TomPelissero



What's the latest from Minnesota on #SKOL quarterback competition? Is it truly 50/50 and up in the air at this point?#NFL pic.twitter.com/5A5g9dGHYG — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) June 12, 2026

“Odds are, unless they’re lighting up and running the table this season, there's a decent chance we’ll see both these guys play at some point," he predicted.

Like the late great John Madden once coined, if you have two quarterbacks you actually have none. Murray was signed to a one-year deal because the team doesn't trust McCarthy. The plan should've been to bench McCarthy until further notice this year and hand Murray the reins.

A clear, structured approach like this would've given McCarthy the development reset he clearly needs while keeping the team competitive in a surging NFC North division. All O'Connell has done by refusing to sever his clear attachment to McCarthy as a project is distract from the opportunity the team has to keep up with its rivals.

Don't drag this out any longer than it has to. Name Murray QB1 and -- here's a concept -- motivate McCarthy to earn the role back next year.

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