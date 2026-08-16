Camden Brown's breakout game could get this Cowboys veteran cut

The Dallas Cowboys couldn't have expected much out of undrafted wide receiver Camden Brown when they signed him. Perhaps another training camp body and someone to take reps during preseason games, at best. Instead, Dallas may have found itself a diamond in the rough, as Brown balled out in practice last week and it carried over into his first preseason game.
Brown caught all three passes thrown his way, two of which went for touchdowns. The greatest highlight of the night came from No. 6, who made a one-handed catch in the end zone to extend the Cowboys lead.
Don't pump the brakes on Cowboys' Camden Brown hype train
The Georgia Southern/Auburn product entered Cowboys training camp as a relative unknown, but has made a statement early in Oxnard. Brown has done what many have failed to do in past seasons, and that's turn positive plays on the practice field into preseason success.
“The game’s not too big for him. He does that every day in practice. We see it all the time,” Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said. “He’s been doing this the whole time. What I love about him is he does the little things, too. You watch him on special teams, in one-on-one drills, he realizes that’s how you make this football team.”
While preseason games often feature bases defenses — which means zone coverage in the secondary — alongside third and fourth stringers, those are the very same players Brown is competing against for a roster spot. So, sure, it's best not to consider Brown on, say, George Pickens' level just yet, but Cowboys fans should get excited about his potential in specific offensive packages. He has proven he can beat a team's third-best cornerback (just as an example) in one-on-one coverage.
Cowboys have to make a tough decision if Camden Brown earns a roster spot
The good news for the Cowboys is that they have a surplus at the wide receiver position, especially if Brown continues to shine in training camp. The bad news for the Cowboys is, well, that they have a surplus at the wide receiver position. That means, should Brown continue to play this well, the Cowboys will have to cut someone else to make room.
Position
Starter
Backup
Third string
Fourth string
WR1
CeDee Lamb
KaVontae Turpin
Anthony Smith
Denzel Mims
WR2
George Pickens
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Tyler Johnson
Jordan Hudson
WR3
Ryan Flournoy
Jonathan Mingo
Traeshon Holden
Camden Brown
If I had to guess which of these wide receivers will go — and there will be multiple cut by the time the Cowboys finalize their 53-man roster — I'd put my money on Denzel Mims. The Baylor product was once a more hyped wide receiver than George Pickens, but his career has taken a challenging turn. He last played in the NFL in 2024, and spent last season on the Dallas Renegades. Thus, he's an intriguing story and an NFL vet, but the numbers aren't in his favor.
For example, Mims didn't have a single catch on Saturday night, while Brown had the best game of his young career.
“When the ball's in the air, it's mine,” Brown said. “That’s always been a mindset, from Georgia Southern and Auburn, and just having that mentality, because I feel like just playing football in general is having the right mentality.”
NFL teams have exactly two weeks before roster cutdown day, when they must trim rosters to 53 players. Thus, Mims and Brown have plenty of time to battle on the field before the Cowboys' hand is forced. At the very least, a practice squad spot could be in line for Brown if he keeps playing like this.