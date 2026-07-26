Cardinals OC Nathaniel Hackett goes the extra mile to ruin Jeremiyah Love's rookie season

The Arizona Cardinals drew plenty of criticism when they spent the No. 3 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft on a running back in Jeremiyah Love. The hope in Arizona was that he would provide their moribund offense with diverse production that would amplify the talent around him. Unfortunately, it does not seem that offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is invested in helping that dream become a reality.

When Hackett was asked about his team's running back room, he heaped praise onto veteran James Conner while stating that Love is "definitely a rookie." In fairness to Hackett, Conner is a proven commodity that can be relied upon to give the Cardinals steady production. But the downside to Conner is that he'll be playing his age-31 season in 2026, an age when it's very possible his production might start to experience a ton of regression.

Even if Conner does maintain his steady play, he does not possess anything approaching Love's upside. Questions about his draft position were always about positional value; his talent was on full display at Notre Dame for all scouts to see. Love's ability to pop big gains on the ground and contribute as a pass catcher give him a chance to blossom into a future star at the pro level.

Cardinals' faith in James Conner over Jeremiyah Love is a disaster waiting to happen

Carolina Panthers v Arizona Cardinals - NFL 2025 | Chris Coduto/GettyImages

Waiting to turn over the keys to the offensive backfield to Love does not make sense for a team in the Cardinals' position. This is a clear rebuilding year in Arizona. That's particularly true on the offensive side of the ball, where Jacoby Brissett projects to be the team's No. 1 quarterback with no high-upside prospect behind him on the depth chart (with all due respect to fourth-round pick Carson Beck). Love has the best chance of anyone on this roster to turn into an All-Pro, and he should work through any potential growing pains during a 2026 season where the expectations of team success are remarkably low.

Hackett's comments raise real questions about his alignment with the front office. The higher-ups made a big investment in Love and should expect the coaching staff to do everything within their power to help it pay off. If Love doesn't put up big numbers this year, then fans will justifiably criticize using such a high draft pick to acquire him.

The hope in Arizona should be that Hackett's recent comments regarding Love are just designed to keep him motivated as the preseason process rolls along. He certainly would not be the first rookie to struggle out of the gates before enjoying massive improvement ahead of Week 1. There's still plenty of time for Love to overtake Conner on the depth chart before the regular season begins.

Hackett's comments still should concern Cardinals fans because they suggest their offensive backfield will likely be a timeshare next season. Every carry Conner gets takes away an opportunity for Love to sharpen his skills before it's time for the team to get competitive in 2027 and beyond. First-year head coach Mike LaFleur would be well-served to have a word with his offensive coordinator about his team's highly-touted rookie before things get out of hand.