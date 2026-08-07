Cardinals vs. Panthers match stats: Live Hall of Fame Game score, player stats and updates

There should be no false pretenses that the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game kicking off the NFL Preseason is going to be the best football that's ever been played. It's an extra preseason game for the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers, and the best thing both teams can do is come out healthy. That's why we won't see stars like Bryce Young, Jeremiyah Love, Trey McBride, Tetairoa McMillan and so on throughout. But NFL fans know that bad football is still better than no football — and the Cardinals and Panthers still have plenty to offer us on Thursday night.

While there won't be any real starters seeing the field, we will get our first look at Cardinals rookie Carson Beck, who will get the start for Arizona at quarterback. The first pick in the third round of this year's draft, there are hopes that he could be a gem, and this is his first chance to show it. As for the Panthers, not only will they get a look at their backup QB situation with Kenny Pickett starting, but amid a slew of training camp injuries, we'll also see how their receivers and edge defenders step up with a chance to earn a roster spot.

All in all, even if it's not the best game, we can still enjoy and appreciate the return of the NFL. And you can follow along with all of the Cardinals vs. Panthers stats, scores and much more throughout the night below.

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