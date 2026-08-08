Carson Beck, Haynes King preseason coming out party highlights NFL’s changing QB philosophy

This year’s Hall of Fame Game to kick off the NFL’s preseason gave football fans a glimpse into a new philosophy in how teams handle quarterback development. Carson Beck and Haynes King took the field and dueled it out for an exciting finish that featured King, the Panthers rookie quarterback from Georgia Tech, scoring the game-winning touchdown with two seconds left. It was an oddly exciting preseason game and showcased the importance of patience.

These preseason games aren’t about the veterans and honestly are less about the players trying to make a roster. It’s a chance to get rookies on the field in game-simulated scenarios, specifically quarterbacks. Neither King nor Beck are truly fighting for the starting job right now. The Arizona Cardinals are content with Jacoby Brissett and even Gardner Minshew. The Panthers are still patient with Bryce Young. Thursday was about getting validation that the youngsters they think could have a future in the NFL just might pan out.

Two different quarterbacks, one finite outcome

Beck came in as the quarterback with the higher pedigree. He played for a national championship and came within a game-winning drive of pulling it off against Indiana in January. For Beck, Thursday was about proving he was slept on in the upcoming NFL Draft. In his first experience against an NFL defense, he had to show he learned from some of his shortcomings in college. He did just that, too.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He connected on two separate deep passes in Thursday’s game, which was rapid development from the deep pass that was intercepted in the national championship game. Those types of plays prove the Cardinals should feel confident in their guy. As for King, leading the Panthers to a game-winning drive goes a long way to showing the coaching staff he deserves a spot on the roster.

King is the No. 3 quarterback on the depth chart behind Young and Kenny Pickett. It shouldn’t take much to beat out Pickett for the backup job, and games like Thursday are an example of that. Both players showed why their respective teams need to hold on to them.

Believe it or not, NFL teams are still developing quarterbacks

King and Beck getting a chance to play in a competitive preseason game highlights why teams are still prioritizing young quarterbacks. When you don’t rush their development, it goes a long way toward helping them transition into the NFL. It’s why players like Spencer Rattler and Dillon Gabriel get longer leashes in the NFL. Rattler, though he has had a rough start to his NFL career, is showing signs of progress early in camp. Gabriel is the third quarterback option in Cleveland — which isn’t really saying much — but a player that could still have potential.

The Browns could have easily cut Gabriel at this point, but they’re still giving him a chance. The less pressure he has to produce in Cleveland immediately, the better it will be for him. If nothing more, it’s a way to showcase to other teams what they could potentially have. Andrew Berry said that he was going to have a deep quarterback room again this year and you have to see the reasoning behind it. No longer are teams just carrying quarterbacks for the sake of having camp quarterbacks. Roster spots are premium, even if you get 90 of them. Every player should have a reason to be there, and the young quarterbacks are on the roster to show they not only have value to the team, but can be valuable in the NFL too.

That's also why Will Levis' renewed confidence shouldn't be overlooked either. He's still in his rookie contract and good enough to start on a struggling team or, at worst, be a backup-in-waiting. He could very well have a big 2026 preseason. If he does, it shouldn't be a surprise. It's a reminder that learning the quarterback position takes time.

Why young quarterbacks are proving their worth in the preseason

Pay attention to your favorite team this preseason. Chances are, if you have an established quarterback, you won’t see them play much before Week 1. But you will see the developmental quarterback get a shot to prove they deserve to be in the NFL. When you look at quarterbacks that developed over time like Daniel Jones, Sam Darnold and Malik Willis, a team would love to have the next version of them as a backup.

King and Beck proved to their respective teams that while they aren’t starters right now, they’re worth keeping as building blocks. If either of their teams trades them this early in their respective careers, they’ll regret it. That’s why Thursday’s preseason opener was important for King and Beck. They needed to show they’re more valuable as backups or third quarterback options rather than trading their potential away. It’s very much a trend other NFL teams just might follow.