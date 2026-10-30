Chicago Bears 7-round NFL mock draft projection after trading for Jeffery Simmons

The Chicago Bears finally found a reinforcement for their defensive line. The Bears traded for All-Pro tackle Jeffery Simmons on Thursday. It cost them two first-round picks, including one in 2027, and will now change their entire draft plan. Of course, the draft isn’t quite on their mind just yet as they have aspirations of a playoff — and potential Super Bowl — run. But it's hard to ignore what this blockbuster move means for the Bears' offseason.

Here’s a look at a 2027 mock NFL Draft, keeping in mind the Bears’ now have five picks, not seven. A lot can change, but here’s how the Bears could approach the 2027 NFL Draft after acquiring one of the top interior defensive lineman in the NFL.

Round 2

Indiana's Carter Smith | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

OT Carter Smith, Indiana Hoosiers

If addressing the defensive line was the top priority for them right now, the next most important position has to be the offensive line. The Bears' unit has held up well, but that doesn’t mean they can’t improve it. Carter Smith is ranked as the No. 1 offensive tackle per NFL Draft Buzz. With no first-round pick, the Bears don’t have the luxury of taking gambles or drafting the best available player. They have five picks and they have to capitalize on them. Drafting Smith, if he falls to them, fits the bill.

Round 3

Oregon Ducks linebacker Teitum Tuioti | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

EDGE Teitum Tuioti, Oregon Ducks

Oregon's Teitum Tuioti would be a steal if he fell to the third round. He currently has 5.5 sacks with a forced fumble this season with the Ducks. Though Oregon’s season hasn’t generated the success it would have hoped, Tuioti has been a beast on the defensive line. The Bears could benefit from additional help in the pass rush, and drafting Tuioti gives them a piece to build around who could complement Montez Sweat. Chicago could still go after a player like Josh Sweat or Maxx Crosby, but assuming they don’t want to deplete all of their draft capital, saving it for a player like Tuioti wouldn’t be a bad idea at all.

Round 5 (via ATL)

Ohio State cornerback Jermaine Mathews Jr. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

CB Jermaine Mathews Jr., Ohio State Buckeyes

The Chicago Bears could benefit from cornerback depth and Jermaine Mathews Jr. has good value in the fifth round if he’s there. I like picking a cornerback here, because they still need to add depth but don’t necessarily reach too early. They don’t have a first- or fourth-round pick, so they have to be strategic in how they add to this roster. Mathews doesn’t have an interception so far this year, but he has three during his career and has four passes defended this season. Malik Muhammad hasn’t been great this year and has been dealing with injuries.

Round 6

Boise State running back Dylan Riley | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RB Dylan Riley, Boise State Broncos

This is an interesting pick for the Bears. Kyle Monangai has been a solid backup option to D’Andre Swift. Riley is the second-leading rusher in major college football, closing in on 1,000 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Ben Johnson thrived in Detroit with a two-back system. He’s doing it again in Chicago, and while they don’t necessarily need Riley, he adds depth to the running-back room that could benefit the Bears. Riley is good both as a rusher and receiver out of the backfield, which is exactly what Johnson’s offense thrives with.

Round 7

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Evan Stewart, Oregon Ducks

Evan Stewart’s draft stock has dropped over the last couple of years. This season, he’s been healthy enough to be a steady producer for the Ducks’ offense. While he may not be an elite weapon, he is still a player who could add value to an NFL offense. In Chicago, the Bears aren’t deep at receiver. Rome Odunze has assumed the WR1 role and Luther Burden III is the No. 2 option. With a young receiver room, Stewart could carve out a decent role with the Bears. They could go in a few different directions with their seventh round pick, but Stewart isn’t a bad option at all.