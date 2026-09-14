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Chiefs vs Broncos inactives: Week 1 injury report for Monday Night Football

Breaking down the injury report and inactives for Kansas City vs. Denver to wrap up Week 1.
ByChris Landers
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NFL: JUL 29 Chiefs Training Camp
NFL: JUL 29 Chiefs Training Camp | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

The biggest injury question ahead of Monday night's showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos is one we already have an answer to: Yes, Patrick Mahomes is set to start at quarterback for Kansas City for the first time since suffering an ACL tear late last season. But while Mahomes might be the most important player on the field in this game, health could still play an outsized role in which of these division rivals are able to start this season off on the right foot.

For the Chiefs, at least. While the Broncos are entering Week 1 more or less as healthy as any NFL team can expect to be — Bo Nix seems to have put the foot injury that cut short his playoff run last January well into the rearview, thankfully — Kansas City isn't so lucky, with uncertainty around multiple key starters. Here's the latest on who will be suiting up and who won't for the first Monday Night Football of 2026.

Kansas City Chiefs injury report

Player

Position

Status

Patrick Mahomes

QB

Active

Chris Jones

DT

Active

Xavier Worthy

WR

Active

Rashee Rice

WR

Active

Josh Simmons

LT

OUT

Chamarri Conner

DB

OUT

Garrett Nussmeier

QB

Emergency 3rd QB

Jared Wiley

TE

OUT

Diego Pounds

OT

OUT

Jack Pyburn

DE

OUT

Bryson Eason

DT

OUT

First, the good news. Mahomes practiced fully this week and should be all systems go, and he'll have top wideouts Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy with him as well. Chris Jones popped up on the injury report and was limited in practice with a calf issue, but Andy Reid made clear that was merely a precaution and the star defensive lineman was never in serious danger of missing the season opener.

Kansas City will be without two important pieces on Monday night, though, as left tackle Josh Simmons and starting corner Chamarri Conner are both inactive. Simmons, in particular, looms large; he's looked great when healthy so far in his career, but injuries have been an issue dating back to his time in college, and his balky back isn't feeling right enough to allow him to go.

Denver Broncos injury report

Player

Position

Status

Marvin Mims Jr.

WR

Active

Sam Ehlinger

QB

Emergency 3rd QB

Tyler Badie

RB

OUT

Dallen Bentley

TE

OUT

Kage Casey

OL

OUT

Tyler Onyedim

DT

OUT

Jordan Jackson

DL

OUT

Denver, on the other hand, has to feel pretty good about where things stand from a health perspective. Receiver Marvin Mims was the only player to appear on the team's final injury report of the week, and he'll be active for Monday's game. The only interesting thing to note here is that running back Jonah Coleman is the only member of the Broncos' rookie class who will be active for the season opener, as 2026 draftees Casey and Onyedim are healthy scratches.

How to watch Broncos vs. Chiefs on Monday Night Football

  • Date: Monday, Sept. 14
  • Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Streaming: ESPN Unlimited

While Roger Goodell attempts to plant the NFL's calendar in just about every other spot on the calendar, some things remain sacred. Each week of the regular season ends on Monday night, and for the 22nd season in a row, Monday Night Football will call ESPN home.

That means that the Chiefs vs. Broncos matchup will be streaming exclusively on ESPN Unlimited or through cable streaming services like Hulu + Live TV or YouTube TV. Either way, this is one you won't want to miss, as two teams with star power all over the place will be very motivated to make an early statement in the AFC West race.

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