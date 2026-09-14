Chiefs vs Broncos inactives: Week 1 injury report for Monday Night Football

The biggest injury question ahead of Monday night's showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos is one we already have an answer to: Yes, Patrick Mahomes is set to start at quarterback for Kansas City for the first time since suffering an ACL tear late last season. But while Mahomes might be the most important player on the field in this game, health could still play an outsized role in which of these division rivals are able to start this season off on the right foot.
For the Chiefs, at least. While the Broncos are entering Week 1 more or less as healthy as any NFL team can expect to be — Bo Nix seems to have put the foot injury that cut short his playoff run last January well into the rearview, thankfully — Kansas City isn't so lucky, with uncertainty around multiple key starters. Here's the latest on who will be suiting up and who won't for the first Monday Night Football of 2026.
Kansas City Chiefs injury report
Player
Position
Status
Patrick Mahomes
QB
Active
Chris Jones
DT
Active
Xavier Worthy
WR
Active
Rashee Rice
WR
Active
Josh Simmons
LT
OUT
Chamarri Conner
DB
OUT
Garrett Nussmeier
QB
Emergency 3rd QB
Jared Wiley
TE
OUT
Diego Pounds
OT
OUT
Jack Pyburn
DE
OUT
Bryson Eason
DT
OUT
First, the good news. Mahomes practiced fully this week and should be all systems go, and he'll have top wideouts Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy with him as well. Chris Jones popped up on the injury report and was limited in practice with a calf issue, but Andy Reid made clear that was merely a precaution and the star defensive lineman was never in serious danger of missing the season opener.
Kansas City will be without two important pieces on Monday night, though, as left tackle Josh Simmons and starting corner Chamarri Conner are both inactive. Simmons, in particular, looms large; he's looked great when healthy so far in his career, but injuries have been an issue dating back to his time in college, and his balky back isn't feeling right enough to allow him to go.
Denver Broncos injury report
Player
Position
Status
Marvin Mims Jr.
WR
Active
Sam Ehlinger
QB
Emergency 3rd QB
Tyler Badie
RB
OUT
Dallen Bentley
TE
OUT
Kage Casey
OL
OUT
Tyler Onyedim
DT
OUT
Jordan Jackson
DL
OUT
Denver, on the other hand, has to feel pretty good about where things stand from a health perspective. Receiver Marvin Mims was the only player to appear on the team's final injury report of the week, and he'll be active for Monday's game. The only interesting thing to note here is that running back Jonah Coleman is the only member of the Broncos' rookie class who will be active for the season opener, as 2026 draftees Casey and Onyedim are healthy scratches.
How to watch Broncos vs. Chiefs on Monday Night Football
- Date: Monday, Sept. 14
- Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Streaming: ESPN Unlimited
While Roger Goodell attempts to plant the NFL's calendar in just about every other spot on the calendar, some things remain sacred. Each week of the regular season ends on Monday night, and for the 22nd season in a row, Monday Night Football will call ESPN home.
That means that the Chiefs vs. Broncos matchup will be streaming exclusively on ESPN Unlimited or through cable streaming services like Hulu + Live TV or YouTube TV. Either way, this is one you won't want to miss, as two teams with star power all over the place will be very motivated to make an early statement in the AFC West race.
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