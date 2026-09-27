Chiefs vs. Dolphins live player stats, box score and match stats for NFL Week 3

It appears that the demise of the Kansas City Chiefs as AFC contenders was greatly exaggerated. After a commanding showing against the Denver Broncos in the season opener, Andy Reid's team moved to 2-0 with a thrilling primetime win over the Indianapolis Colts in overtime last weekend. Patrick Mahomes is back in the saddle like he never left, with a home run hitter next to him in the backfield and a revitalized group of pass-catchers.

Now he and the Chiefs have a golden opportunity to move to 3-0, as Kansas City heads down to Miami for a matchup with the lowly Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET. We thought that this Dolphins team would be among the worst rosters in football this season, and boy has that played out across two straight losses in which Jeff Hafley's team has been outscored by a total of 62-26. Malik Willis and De'Von Achane are trying their best, but there's only so much they can do given the dearth of talent around them — and that won't figure to change much on Sunday.

Both NFL fans and fantasy managers alike will be looking closely at this game. Will Kenneth Walker III continue his hot streak for the Chiefs? Is Travis Kelce really turning back the clock, and what does that mean for Rashee Rice's role in this offense? Can Achane pay off his high draft price given how little help he has around him, and how many negative game scripts he's likely to face? It's all going to be under the microscope for Week 3, and you can follow along with all of the live game and player stats for this one with us down below.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Chiefs vs. Dolphins player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary