Colts clearly need to trade Anthony Richardson before it's too late

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson did not help his case in trying to get traded after his sub-par performance in the team's preseason opener on Thursday. The Colts now third-stringer went 11-for-14 and threw for 145 yards in the 13-13 tie against the New England Patriots.

But it was Richardson's opening-drive interception that proved to fans he's still very rusty, and that his demotion was warranted. The 24-year-old missed most of the 2025 season with an eye injury and requested a trade during the offseason. If Indianapolis is going to honor that request, it had better do it soon as his value took a significant hit.

Kindle Vildor gets the INT off the deflection!



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Despite having just three incompletions on the night, Richardson looked timid in the pocket and tried to force a lot of short passes during his brief appearance. He didn't do himself any favors if he was trying to impress a franchise into making a preseason swap for his services.

Richardson rushed for 53 yards and a touchdown, but most of his total yardage came on a single attempt early in the second quarter. He also turned the ball over a second time, leading some to believe his dual-threat abilities are waning. If he can't offer that kind of uniqueness in his game any longer, he's just another guy and not worth another team's time.

Colts may have to sell Anthony Richardson for pennies on the dollar

Indianapolis Colts v New England Patriots | Jaiden Tripi/GettyImages

Prognostications for a return in a potential trade for Richardson were already pessimistic. His chances of being sent to a team ahead of Week 1 are currently near zero unless a starter were to suffer a serious injury. Richardson would also have to have stellar comeback performances across the next two contests to make anyone consider an acquisition before roster deadline day.

Indianapolis already paid Richardson his $4.24 million roster bonus in April. That's a tough pill it has to swallow, but given the fact Riley Leonard is proving to be the better backup for starter Daniel Jones, there's just no way the team can afford to continue shelling out money for an asset it desperately needs some kind of return on. He's owed another $1.145 million this year and it would be in the team's best interest to have someone else take that on, especially with his contract expiring at the end of the campaign.

Richardson would only yield a conditional late-round pick at best given the fact he threw just two passes in 2025 and his health isn't a certainty. For now, he's just an insurance option to any team that is squeamish about its backup situation. There's a real scenario where Indianapolis could be stuck with him until he's a free agent.

Richardson is only two years removed from an 1,800-yard campaign and could benefit from a change in scenery. However, the Colts aren't going to have a better market for him the longer things drag out. Should Richardson fail to improve upon his first performance over the next two preseason games, the time may be nigh to officially declare him a draft bust.