Commanders vs 49ers live player stats, box score and match stats for Monday Night Football in Week 6

The San Francisco 49ers are one of the few remaining unbeaten teams in the NFL as they welcome the Washington Commanders to the Bay Area for Monday Night Football in Week 6. Brock Purdy has looked every bit like an MVP candidate early in the season, even with roughly only Mike Evans being available to him from what was supposed to be this team's receiving corps. But Christian McCaffrey and rookie Kaelon Black have been huge out of the backfield. They should have no problem scoring against Washington, but they will have to outscore what should be a spirited effort from Jayden Daniels, now back in the fold, and this frisky Commanders offense.

Even with the overall strength of the 49ers defense, the Commanders should be able to put points in this game. It's a fantasy manager's dream (or nightmare) Monday night matchup in the NFL, because there's enough meat on the bone and big enough players in this matchup to legitimately change a fantasy matchup. So don't miss any of the Commanders vs. 49ers player stats or game stats as you can follow along with all of the action, including live play-by-play, below.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Commanders vs. 49ers player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary