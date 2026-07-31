Cowboys rookie is already turning heads in training camp.

The next few weeks will reveal whether this early experimentation translates into polished performance or exposes the challenges of rapid adaptation.

Building an incredibly strong offense and a defense that just needs to be average has won championships. The Dallas Cowboys tried to execute that formula in 2025 — except instead of an average defense, they built a historically bad one, and the season died before it began.

So it makes sense that the Cowboys pulled the ol’ switcheroo this offseason and dumped a bunch of resources on D. That started with hiring Christian Parker to be their young hotshot defensive coordinator, and they followed that up with signing corner Cobie Durant in free agency and using their three top-100 draft pick on defensive guys.

The most notable of the three was Caleb Downs, the three-time All-American safety from Ohio State (and Alabama) that Dallas drafted with the No. 11 overall pick. There have only been a couple of training camp practices so far, but the dude’s already squeezing some juice.

The Cowboys took a historic gamble on Caleb Downs

2026 NFL Draft - Round One | Emilee Chinn/GettyImages

Every year around the draft, you hear it said that safeties are one of, if not the, hardest positions for NFL teams to evaluate. And it makes sense: It’s very scheme-dependent, and it can be hard to determine whether a player is executing their responsibilities on a given play. Using a first-round pick on a safety is a risky move for a team like the Cowboys, who need help pretty much everywhere on defense.

Of the safeties who played more than 200 snaps in 2025, only seven of them were drafted in the first round: Jalen Ramsey, Kyle Hamilton, Derwin James, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Malaki Starks, Malik Hooker and Harrison Smith. (For posterity’s sake: 20 were seconds, 15 were thirds, 15 were fourths, three were fifths, five were sixths, three were sevenths and nine were undrafted.) On top of that, there have been 318 draft picks in the last 10 years (2016 to 2025) and only 14 of them have been safeties.

All of this to say: If you’re going to use a mega-premium pick on a safety, you had better be rock solid on your scouting. Luckily for Dallas, Caleb Downs made that easy.

In college, he did this whole thing where he was so good that he wasn’t interesting. He completely shut down entire area codes on the field, and offenses didn’t test him. He burst onto the scene as a freshman at Bama with a whopping 70 tackles (which led the SEC), but he never had more than two interceptions in a season during his college career. Relatively boring? Yes. Awesome? Also, yes.

Now, it’s on the Cowboys to make sure they get the most out of this kind of talent, and that falls almost completely on Christian Parker.

How Christian Parker can get the most out of Caleb Downs' skill set

Christian Parker at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Parker is a Vic Fangio disciple, and that's one hell of a good prophet to tail. In those Fangio defenses, the defensive backs are infinitely more important than in other schemes, and the safety is an absolute keystone to making the whole thing function.

It can’t just be any safety, though. We see plenty of safeties who are certified wrecking balls. That can be useful in the Fangio scheme, but a safety who can flow (both mentally and physically), cover big amounts of ground quickly and stay patient is the prototype.

For the past two years, Parker has been the Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive backs coach. In those two seasons, he took Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean and turned them from rookies into first-team All-Pro players. That wasn’t his first time doing that either: When he was the Broncos’ DBs coach under Fangio, he did the same thing with Patrick Surtain II.

Now he’s signed up to do the exact same thing with Downs. The difference is obviously that those other three guys are cornerbacks … mostly. DeJean doesn’t come off the field; last year, he was an outside corner in the Eagles' base defense and a nickel in their nickel package. This year, the Eagles' plan is for him to be the nickel but to line up at safety when they are in base. And based on what we’ve heard out of Cowboys training camp, Parker might be trying to do the same thing with Downs.

Caleb Downs already shining at Cowboys training camp

Caleb Downs at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joseph Hoyt from The Dallas Morning News wrote about the Cowboys' first day of training camp. He noted that Downs “... lined up mostly in the slot as a nickel corner, which is expected to be his primary starting position. Downs wasn't isolated to that role, however. He was on the move often. During a three-play stretch, he lined up on the edge, inside the box, and played the deep middle third as a free safety.”

There are two ways to think about that. One is that this is training camp and you want to see what guys can do. This is the time to get cute, make mistakes and test that versatility — especially when they have the potential versatility of a guy like Downs. The obvious problem with that plan is that guys (especially rookies) need time to develop. In my opinion, it’s more important to be perfect in one area before you move on to something else.

We don’t know what we don’t know, and we don’t know if Downs has already shown that he’s perfect in one area. Maybe he hasn’t, and this is a little wacky. Or maybe he has, and this is perfectly kosher. That leads into the second way to think about Hoyt’s observation: This is the day-one install stuff. If Downs is getting thrown everywhere on the field now, that ideally means that he’s cooking with gas.

If that’s the case, this is going to be a very exciting training camp for Cowboys fans. It’s going to be chock-full of practice reports of Downs being used as one of Parker’s best weapons.