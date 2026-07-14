Ranking the 10 NFL rookies who will have the biggest impact this season

Training camps are set to start in the next two weeks, so NFL rookies will be first up to report to work. Even though the 2026 rookie class is light on quarterbacks, there is plenty of new talent set to enter the league that is poised to make a big impact on this season and beyond.

While some rookies will need time to get acclimated to the NFL, some should be highly important members of their teams as soon as this year. Let's break down the 10 rookies most likely to have an impact as rookies, beginning with top overall pick Fernando Mendoza.

10. QB Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders have made it clear they don't want to rush Mendoza, signing Kirk Cousins with an eye on him starting Week 1while mentoring their future franchise quarterback. Cousins hasn't looked the same since tearing his Achilles tendon in the middle of the 2023 season, losing his job to Michael Penix late in the 2024 campaign before functioning as Atlanta's backup last year.

There is a good chance Cousins is supplanted by Mendoza at some point, which would be enough time for the top overall pick to showcase why he was the top choice in April's draft. Mendoza may not have the superstar ceiling as the likes of Caleb Williams or Drake Maye but he can offer strong quarterback play the Raiders haven't seen since the end of Derek Carr's tenure.

9. WR Omar Cooper Jr., New York Jets

Few teams have a rookie class as stacked as the Jets, who took three players in the first round that could have an immediate impact on their roster. The last of those is Cooper, who was one of Mendoza's top targets at Indiana last season and adds a much-needed slot receiver to New York's receiver room.

Cooper has flashed early at mini camp and should be a good safety valve for Geno Smith throughout the season. There is also a chance that Cooper can outplay inconsistent Adonai Mitchell and become the Jets' No. 2 receiver opposite Garrett Wilson, which could make him someone to watch in fantasy leagues.

8. OT Monroe Freeling, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers tackle Monroe Freeling | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To stand out as an offensive lineman requires a team to start the player as a rookie while they dominate opposing pass rushers. That should be the case for Freeling in Carolina, who is poised to be the Panthers' Week 1 left tackle with Ikem Ekonwu recovering from knee surgery.

Freeling has also made a positive impression in Carolina's mini camps, which could allow him to maintain a starting spot even when Ekonwu is ready to go. Protecting Bryce Young is the Panthers' best chance to build on a surprising NFC South title and Freeling looks up to the task.

7. LB Arvell Reese, New York Giants

One of the biggest surprises on draft night was seeing Reese, considered by some to be the best prospect in the class, slide all the way to No. 6. The New York Giants eagerly snatched up the Ohio State linebacker and have plans to utilize him all over their defense as a rookie.

Reese does need some refinement in technique, which is why he isn't higher on this list, but John Harbaugh will love utilizing his skill set all over the field. Being in a defense filled with talented players like Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Abdul Carter should also make it easier for Reese to acclimate to the NFL since he won't be the center of an opposing gameplan, allowing him to do what he does best and make plays.

6. EDGE David Bailey, New York Jets

David Bailey | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The other New York team ensured Reese would slide by tabbing David Bailey over him at No. 2, with the Jets valuing Bailey's pure pass rushing ability over the mystery box elements of Reese's game. Bailey was highly productive at Texas Tech, racking up 14.5 sacks for the Red Raiders in 2025.

The Jets do need a significant boost on the edge after trading Jermaine Johnson to the Titans, opening up an opportunity for Bailey to get significant snaps as a rookie. New defensive line coach Karl Dunbar is also known to get the most out of his players, so don't be surprised if Bailey has over 10 sacks as a rookie and is in play for Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

5. RB Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals

Few players on this list are more talented than Love, who became the highest running back selected in the draft since Saquon Barkley went No. 2 to the Giants in 2018. Much like Barkley, Love's talent is regarded as nearly generational, which should give him a chance to start in the league for a long time.

The only reason Love isn't higher on this list is because he landed in a crowded running back room with Arizona, who already had Trey Benson and James Conner on the roster before adding Tyler Allgeier in free agency. There will be at least some sort of committee if the Cardinals carry all four backs into the season but Love should emerge as the clear-cut starter by Week 18.

4. RB Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Price was Love's teammate at Notre Dame but actually landed in a better spot to make an impact as a rookie. The Seattle Seahawks used the last pick in the first round to take Price as their replacement for Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, who left for the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency.

There is little competition for Price to start in Seattle right now as Zach Charbonnet is working his way back from a torn ACL suffered in the playoffs. There is a chance that Charbonnet serves as a complimentary back for Price later in the season, but Price can secure his place as the top back on a run-first offense for the reigning champs early.

3. LB Sonny Styles, Washington Commanders

The Ohio State defense has a heavy presence on this list, with Styles joining Reese as an impact linebacker in the NFC East. Washington was thrilled to land Styles in the Top 10 to be a key figure in Dan Quinn's defense entering the 2026 campaign.

Styles has flashed throughout mini camp, even receiving the green dot helmet to become the defensive play caller in practice. With a strong defensive coach guiding him, Styles has an opportunity to become a Pro Bowler from the jump.

2. WR Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans wider receiver Carnell Tate | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first receiver off the board in this year's draft was Tate, who the Titans viewed as the most pro-ready pass catcher in the class. Tate had solid numbers at Ohio State and is well regarded as a route runner, making him an ideal fit to be Cam Ward's go-to guy in Tennessee.

There isn't much competition for targets for Tate in Tennesee as veteran Calvin Ridley is on the decline while free agent addition Wan'Dale Robinson primarily operates out of the slot. New offensive coordinator Brian Daboll should help Ward take a big leap forward in his second season, which should also benefit Tate's numbers as a rookie.

1. DB Caleb Downs, Dallas Cowboys

Safety play is undervalued in the NFL, which allowed one of the draft's most unique prospects to slide out of the Top 10. Some evaluators had Caleb Downs as a top five player in this year's class so the Dallas Cowboys were thrilled to have the opportunity to take Downs with the 11th pick.

Defense was a big need area for the Cowboys and Downs should be a plug-and-play starter who can impact Christian Parker's defense in multiple ways. While not quite matching Kyle Hamilton's versatility with Baltimore, Downs has a chance to rack up a ton of tackles and interceptions on his way to Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in Dallas.

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