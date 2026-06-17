Cowboys star George Pickens thriving where he struggled the most with Steelers

The Dallas Cowboys got some good news this week when George Pickens reported to mandatory mini camp this week. Pickens did sign his franchise tag tender back in April but had skipped voluntary OTAs, leading to some speculation that he would do the same for mini camp in order to entice negotiations on a new long-term deal.

There was certainly a case to be made that Pickens, who had an outstanding first season in Dallas with 93 catches for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns, had a ton of leverage in this situation. The Cowboys opted not to take a receiver highly in the draft, meaning Pickens could have tried playing the situation to his advantage with a holdout.

Pickens, however, indicated to the media at mini camp that he is focused solely on football and letting his agent handle the business side of things. That philosophy lines up with how Dallas is approaching the situation, with the team announcing they wouldn't give Pickens a long-term deal this year shortly before he signed the franchise tender.

Owner Jerry Jones and head coach Brian Schottenheimer both had conversations with Pickens to outline the club's position, which Pickens indicated was very important to his state of mind. The Cowboys haven't always had things go smoothly with contract negotations, with Dak Prescott's taking on a life of its own and Micah Parsons' dispute leading to a trade last year.

George Pickens' business-like approach is a big positive for the Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It appears that Pickens has learned a lot from his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he was productive on the field but made a habit of creating distractions off of it when he was unhappy. There was evidence of that new approach last year, when the only notable distraction Pickens had was missing curfew prior to a road game against the Las Vegas Raiders, resulting in both him and CeeDee Lamb sitting in the first series of the game.

There was every reason for Pickens to be on his best behavior last year since he was playing for a contract, but the fact he is still all in despite not having a long-term deal is a good sign for the Cowboys. There was significant distraction potential if Pickens chose to make a stink about not getting paid, either by skipping mini camp or holding out in training camp, but having him in the building sends a good message that the focus for Dallas needs to be on winning.

There has been a lot of consternation made about how the Cowboys missed the playoffs a year ago despite one of the most productive offenses in football. Pickens was a big part of that and there is every reason to believe he can help get back to the postseason if he builds on a strong 2025 season.

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