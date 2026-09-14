Cowboys vs. Giants live player stats, box score and match stats for Week 1 Sunday Night Football

The Dallas Cowboys have made their rivalry with the New York Giants not much of a rivalry at all in recent years. Since Dak Prescott's second season in the NFL back in 2017, the Cowboys hold a 16-2 record against the G-Men — and Dak Prescott either didn't play or only partially played in both of the two losses. But the Giants will try to turn the tide in Week 1 as they welcome the "rival" Cowboys to MetLife Stadium for Sunday Night Football.

With Jaxson Dart entering year two with a healthy Cam Skattebo and Malik Nabers, the Giants are hoping for bigger things, especially with John Harbaugh taking over at head coach. However, the Cowboys not only have their own offensive answers with Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, but they've also revamped the defense under new coordinator Christian Parker as well. That's going to make for a fascinating matchup in Week 1 and one where fans will want to keep up with all the stats and production from both sides. We've got you covered with live player and game stats below.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Cowboys vs. Giants player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary