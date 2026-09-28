De'Von Achane injury levels Dolphins with a brutal reality check

The Miami Dolphins didn’t realize what keeping De’Von Achane truly would mean. Now that he has a torn ACL and his 2026 season is done just as it’s getting started, the Dolphins are realizing the magnitude of building this year’s team around him and the ramifications that comes with it. The Dolphins stripped this team to the bare bones, relying on a quarterback in his fifth season in the NFL with six starts before this season started. The franchise has accepted this was going to be a rebuilding year, but they forgot to build an offense that at least showed potential.

This team was bad with Achane, not scoring more than 13 points in any of the first three games this year and having yet to get a win. Without Achane, they somehow could be worse. Maybe extending Achane without a plan wasn’t wise. Now that his season’s done, it’s another reminder of how far Miami has to go if they want to be contenders in the AFC East, let alone as a postseason team.

Miami extending De’Von Achane was the first domino to fall in horrid start to 2026 season

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For weeks, speculation circulated the Dolphins were going to trade Achane, get a haul of draft pieces or more important offensive pieces and truly look toward a rebuild. Instead, they extended him, making him the focal point of this offense. Picking up Malik Willis in free agency wasn’t a bad move, but it shouldn’t have been their only move. Miami has arguably the worst receiver room in the NFL and one of the worst offensive lines. You can be in the rebuilding phase, but you should still be working toward building a contender eventually.

The Dolphins shouldn’t have extended Achane without a real rebuilding plan in place. It’s hard to build a team around a running back. Now that Achane is out, there’s a real possibility the Dolphins are the first team in NFL history to go 0-17.

Miami’s offense was already bad with De’Von Achane. Now it will be worse

The biggest problem for Miami losing Achane is now this offense will look even worse than it has. Achane was averaging 58.6 total yards per game. The Dolphins offense as a whole is averaging 306.3 yards per game in three games this season. For context, that means they haven’t even reached 1,000 total offensive yards yet this year. Willis is averaging 209 passing yards per game and has just one passing touchdown. This offense is miserable.

Take away the 58.6 yards per game and now the Dolphins’ offense is going to struggle even more than it already has. The weapons the Dolphins have right now aren’t great. Though they have two receivers with over 100 receiving yards and two more with more than 90 receiving yards, they can’t get into the endzone.

This offense can’t score and is averaging more field goals per game than touchdowns. Even worse, without Achane’s 127 rushing yards this season, Willis is the leading rusher with 101 yards and no other ball carrier has more than 50 total rushing yards this season.

How Miami will move forward amid De’Von Achane injury

Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most important thing for Miami is to simply find some sort of offensive flow. Right now they have the ability to gain yards and move the ball, they just can’t score. This season, as Jeff Hafley has pointed out, isn’t about wins and losses. Without the pressure of being defined by the outcome of the game, Miami has to find out what they have with the young role players they have in the receiver room.

Malik Washington and Caleb Douglas are probably depth players on every other team in the NFL. With Miami, they can prove they’re worth building around. Green Bay went years without a top receiver target and have made it worth with a receiver-by-committee format. Not saying Miami is built for that, but they have to be willing to try anything. Now that they don’t have to funnel the offense through Achane, they can figure out what they have.

The rest of this season should be about finding out which players will be sticking around and which ones need to get offloaded in the next phase of the rebuilding process. The defense is in better shape than the offense. That’s a good start. Without Achane, though, this offense is going to be in shambles for the next 14 games.