Diego Pavia's best free-agent destinations, none of which are in the NFL

Diego Pavia was waived by the Baltimore Ravens before training camp, leaving the former Vanderbilt QB and Heisman finalist looking for new football options.

It appears Diego Pavia's NFL career is over before it even started. The Baltimore Ravens announced Thursday they waived the former Vanderbilt standout and Heisman Trophy finalist ahead of training camp.

Pavia, 24, became a personality to watch this offseason after not being drafted and bashing teams for passing on him in April. He was given an opportunity under new Baltimore head coach Jesse Minter, but he seemingly did not make the cut to remain in Charm City. He now will have to look elsewhere for work while a path forward in the NFL looks all but closed.

What non-NFL options does QB Diego Pavia have now?

Winnipeg Blue Bombers - Canadian Football League

The next best option for Pavia, if he wishes to continue his football career, would logically be in Canada. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers technically hold exclusive access to his negotiation rights, meaning no other team can speak with his camp before them. The team currently sits third in the league's West Division at 4-2 and are looking to find a consistent identity behind 37-year-old quarterback Zach Collaros.

The Blue Bombers could use an injection of youth to fire up the offense. Collaros has only managed 985 passing yards and five touchdowns in six games, with backup Taylor Elgersma having to step in briefly at one point. Pavia, of course, would need an adjustment period to the unusual format of the league but his dual-threat playing style would fit right in.

St. Louis Battlehawks - United Football League

Should Pavia choose to stay stateside, he could find a home in the slowly surging United Football League. It's quickly become an island of misfit toys for failed NFLers or college graduates who couldn't quite break into the big league. In fact, the UFL publicly said it would welcome the embattled Brendan Sorsby after his rejection from NCAA and NFL career paths.

Media personalities such as ESPN's Pat McAfee strongly believe Pavia would fit in the best with the UFL given the league's unorthodox approach to the game and the fanbase's desire for chaos and unique characters. Pavia fits that bill entirely. The St. Louis Battlehawks finished the 2026 season with a 6-4 record but saw three different QBs take snaps. Pavia isn't guaranteed to beat out the likes of Luis Perez (1,018 yards and four touchdowns) right away, but he could certainly threaten the roles of Harrison Frost and Brandon Silvers with his name recognition likely doing heavy lifting for ticket sales.

Football Social Media Influencer

If his on-field career must come to a close, there's always the internet. Pavia's personality drew a ton of eyeballs when he was at Vanderbilt, and his online following grew steadily as he attempted the jump to the NFL. He has 113,000 followers on Instagram and 21,500 on X. If he were to start a YouTube channel or create football-related content for his already existing accounts, there would be an audience for sure.

That path could lead to a return to a team setting if he displays growth and improvement. Donald De La Haye -- also known as Deestroying -- went from a former college kicker to online sensation with his one-on-one skills challenges, trick shots and collaborations. He eventually got his professional opportunity in the CFL and UFL as a result of advocating for himself and fan pressure. Projecting Pavia's ego and unique skills online could result in the same.

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