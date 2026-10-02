Emergency Browns-Colts trade proposal after Mason Graham injury deals Cleveland defense a blow

While Deshaun Watson's play grabbed most of the headlines amid the Cleveland Browns' surprisingly strong start, the most important development for the future of the franchise was the improved play of Mason Graham. After an up-and-down rookie season, the former Michigan star began the year shot out of a cannon, with four sacks through his first three games. It was exactly the sort of breakout the Browns envisioned when they gave up the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 draft in a trade back with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

And now it might be on pause indefinitely. In the first quarter of Cleveland's Thursday Night Football matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Graham got his leg bent under him while engaged with Steelers center Zach Frazier. He was on the ground in serious pain, and while he was eventually able to limp off the field under his own power, he was almost immediately taken back to the Browns locker room.

#Browns DT Mason Graham is down on the ground and appears to be a in good deal of pain.



He was away from the play on a Jaylen Warren run.pic.twitter.com/HOmo5uMl9C https://t.co/vM0AgYmtYJ — Alan Saunders (@ASaunders_PGH) October 2, 2026

For now, Graham is officially questionable to return to the game. But given the nature of the injury, it's hard not to fear the worst — or at the very least some sort of extended absence. That could have a dramatic impact on Cleveland's defense, which could force Andrew Berry to get desperate in search of a replacement.

Emergency Browns-Colts trade for DeForest Buckner after Mason Graham's knee injury

Maliek Collins is still a reliable vet, but he can only do so much, and the depth chart behind him on the interior hardly inspires confidence. There aren't a ton of obvious replacements out there on the trade market at the moment, but Buckner stands out as an intriguing fit.

At 32 years old, he's still one of the better interior disruptors in football, which would go a long way toward making up what Graham brought to this Cleveland defense. The three-time Pro Bowler is already up to three sacks on the young season, including 1.5 in Week 3 against the Houston Texans. He's also set to hit free agency next spring, and while the Indianapolis Colts are very much motivated to contend this year, they're already 1-2 with a roster that doesn't seem suited for a real playoff push in the crowded AFC.

Why the Browns would trade for DeForest Buckner

Indianapolis Colts v Tennessee Titans | Dylan Buell/GettyImages

The important of Graham to this Browns defense was almost immediately apparent, as Pittsburgh marched down the field for a touchdown on the same drive in which the defensive tackle got hurt. Graham has a unique ability to penetrate against both run and pass, and that's something Cleveland simply doesn't have a replacement for — especially in a post-Myles Garrett world.

Does losing him justify giving up draft capital for a rental? This Browns team does seem well ahead of schedule so far in year one under Todd Monken, with a young, exciting defense (at least while Graham was around) and an offense that can do just enough as long as Watson stays out of the way. Buckner would immediately stabilize things for Cleveland's other young defenders while keeping hope of a Wild Card spot very much alive. Plus, the Browns would still have two first-round picks, a second-rounder and two fourth-rounders to use in their pursuit of their next franchise quarterback.

Why the Colts would make this trade

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts | Johnnie Izquierdo/GettyImages

The Colts, on the other hand, are desperate to recoup some of the picks they shelled out to acquire Sauce Gardner at last year's trade deadline. Indianapolis would certainly love to make the playoffs this year — Shane Steichen's job may well depend on it — but how realistic is that really with a mediocre defense and Alec Pierce already on the shelf for an extended period?

It should be pretty clear that this team isn't going anywhere this year, and it's also clear that Buckner isn't a part of the long-term vision. Indy should do whatever it needs to do in order to put itself in better position for next spring's draft, and two mid-round picks for a 32-year-old at a non-premium position would be pretty tidy business.