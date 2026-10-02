Steelers vs. Browns live player stats, box score and match stats for Thursday Night Football in Week 4

The Cleveland Browns have been one of the NFL's biggest early surprises. Rather than already eyeing the 2027 NFL Draft, they're sitting at 2-1, the same record as the rest of the AFC North, as they head into their Thursday Night Football matchup with the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. Deshaun Watson hasn't always looked good, but the playmakers around him, like Denzel Boston, Harold Fannin Jr. and more in Cleveland, have done well, and the defense is playing with legitimate spirit. The Steelers haven't looked overly impressive with Aaron Rodgers either, but he and DK Metcalf did show some life, though Jaylen Warren has really been the driving force.

Against all odds, though, the Thursday Night Football showdown between the Steelers and Browns in Week 4 actually holds some real stakes. That includes potentially creating a separator in the division race, but also simply because there are fantasy-relevant players for both teams. It's going to be a sneaky good game to watch, even if it's not the prettiest brand of football we'll see. And you can keep up with all of the Steelers vs. Browns player and game stats with us down below.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Steelers vs. Browns player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary