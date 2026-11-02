Emergency Chiefs-Jets trade proposal that New York can't say no to

The Kansas City Chiefs can’t continue to trot out this offense and think they’re going for one last championship run. That’s not to take anything away from Kenneth Walker III’s arrival or Patrick Mahomes' continued success as one of the best quarterbacks in the game. But it does mean waiting for Xavier Worthy to finally look like a first-round receiver or Rashee Rice to be a No. 1 wide receiver is only setting this team up for a long season. The trade deadline is roughly a week away. The Chiefs don’t just need to be active; they need to be intentional and persuasive.

There’s one player in particular that would take this offense to the next level named Garrett Wilson. The New York Jets have already come out and said they don’t plan on trading Wilson at the deadline.

So the Chiefs need to make them.

This offense needed a run game to give Mahomes some help this year so they went after the Super Bowl 60 MVP. Now Mahomes needs real perimeter help, which means the Chiefs’ brass need to do everything they can to bring Wilson to Kansas City.

This trade package would force the Jets to part ways with Garrett Wilson

This should get the deal done for Kansas City, though they might have to be more persuasive with a first round pick. The New York Jets already have three first round picks so maybe a second rounder can be enough. Either way, the Chiefs have to give up at least two top 100 picks to land Wilson simply because the Jets are not interested in trading him. This deal makes a lot of sense for Kansas City because if this is Travis Kelce’s last season and this is the Chiefs’ best chance to play for a Super Bowl for the last time in a while, why not go all in?

The Chiefs aren’t going to win a Super Bowl with the offense being stagnant the way it is. The Chiefs needed a breakout game from Emmett Johnson to put pressure on the Denver Broncos on Sunday. They need a reliable receiver badly. Wilson had 1,000-yard receiving seasons in each of his first three and got hurt last year and had just 395 yards in seven games.

This season, Wilson already has over 400 receiving yards and is again proving to be a prolific weapon. The Chiefs have to realize landing Wilson will be the key to their late season success. They started the year 5-0 and it masked their offensive holes. Now during this two-game skid, they’re realizing just how important Wilson would be.

Why the New York Jets should move on from Garrett Wilson

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Two things matter; for one, it has to be the right price. The Jets don’t need to give away one of the better young receivers just to trade them — it has to be worth it. More than that, at some point they have to realize keeping him isn’t helping them anymore than trading him would be. After all, he’s had more than five different starting quarterbacks since he was drafted. The Jets have a stability problem bigger than Wilson.

They might not find another receiver as good as him, but they certainly won’t get out of this curse because of him. The Jets need a lot of work done to this roster if they want to be contenders and trading Wilson gets them closer to rebuilding than keeping him does. Both sides make sense, but the Chiefs would be desperate to land him if they could. It’s the perfect opportunity to maximize his value and turn toward a future without him.