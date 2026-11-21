I’m not a huge fan of recommending “sleepers” in fantasy football, because if you’re starting one of these guys, well, we’re already in prayer mode, and who am I to tell you how to spin the wheel of fortune? But Week 11 (and six teams having off weeks) demands some actual consideration, so we’re doing sleepers.

But these guys aren’t just lightly sleeping, in easily wakeable REM cycles. These are deeply sleeping, delta-sleeping, borderline-comatose sleepers. I’m not going to waste your time telling you to start Rico Dowdle as a “sleeper” in Week 11 — child’s play! He’s basically an automatic start in this hellscape. We’re going through the guys you’re going to stare and stare … and stare at, and wonder what on earth you’re doing putting them in your lineup. But you can do it! Because these are trying times, and if you need a crazy plan to get you out of a tight spot … these plans might be crazy enough to work.

The rules: players must be available in > 80 percent of leagues, and I use ESPN roster percentages. As with everything I do, we’re assuming PPR scoring and around a 10-team league, but most of these recommendations should work in any league size larger than that, since we’re basically digging to the center of the earth to find some of these guys. And for no reason other than I wanted to, I decided to make a full lineup of sleepers in case you … uh, needed an entire lineup? I don’t know how that would be possible, but maybe we’ll return to this next week and see how we did!

QB: Joe Milton, Philadelphia Eagles (available in 96.6 percent of leagues)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Milton III | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is Joe Milton a good NFL quarterback? No. Could you do better than Joe Milton in fantasy football? Certainly. But I think he’s being undervalued in super-deep or two-QB leagues for one reason and one reason only: rushing upside. Milton turned nine carries into 64 yards in Week 9, and nine carries are what I want in fantasy football, especially for a team that I don’t especially think is especially keen to put their especially expensive running back Saquon Barkley in any excessive danger. I could see some Milton goal-line carries, I could see him scrambling because he isn’t confident throwing the ball within the offense. He even somehow has DeVonta Smith back (who I thought would miss the rest of the season) as a weapon, so there is upside here for real.

RB1: Bam Knight, Arizona Cardinals (available in 93.5 percent of leagues)

I said in my start/sit column that you can’t start any running backs or wide receivers in this offense, and that’s true under normal legal jurisdictions. But this is a special economic zone where those types of laws don’t apply, and so we are grabbing the only running back (I promise) rostered in fewer than 10 percent of leagues that plays over half his team’s snaps. If you have to pick up and start Bam Knight, I implore you not to watch the game. Just check the stats after.

RB2: Mike Washington Jr., Las Vegas Raiders (available in 82.1 percent of leagues)

The “Mike Washington Jr. is actually the starter” hype train may have gotten derailed and fallen off a cliff somewhere along its route, but when we’re looking for anyone with a pulse, I need touches and a chance to fall into the end zone. There is, at the very least, a chance Washington falls into the end zone, and he is going to touch the football a few times. I considered recommending either Kimani Vidal or Keaton Mitchell here as a zag against the Omarion Hamptonaissance, but I frankly have no idea which of those guys will get touches. At least one probably will, but which? No clue.

WR1: Tre Harris, Los Angeles Chargers (available in 95.6 percent of leagues)

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tre' Harris | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some real ball-watcher analysis going on here in lieu of any kind of analytical case to be made, as I feel like Harris has quietly become the most trusted target for Justin Herbert in what has been just a putrid passing offense all year. Harris has only hit double digits twice but played nearly every snap with Ladd McConkey missing Monday night’s game. McConkey’s injuries have been such this year that he’s been clearly limited even when he does suit up, so I support starting Harris as a deep sleeper even if Ladd does play.

WR2: Malachi Fields, New York Giants (available in 91.3 percent of leagues)

Trivia question! Which pass-catcher plays the highest percentage of offensive snaps in the Giants offense? Is it Isaiah Likely, the TE2 on the year? Is it Malik Nabers, the elite WR rostered in 99.4 percent of leagues? Nope, it’s Malachi Fields, who is actually on the field more than both of them! He doesn’t get more targets, no, but he probably gets quite a few more than you realize. In a game where the Giants may struggle to run against a stout Jaguars front seven and could be trailing for much of the game, I’d be down to bet on some Fields deep balls.

TE: Gunnar Helm, Tennessee Titans (available in 97.2 percent of leagues)

Tennessee Titans tight end Gunnar Helm | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Cam Ward has become more fantasy-capable, so too has Helm, a second-year player I loved watching at Texas. He’s seen a noticeable uptick in targets and now faces a Dallas defense that just tried to cover Christian McCaffrey with Von Miller in the open field. I am (somehow) bullish on Ward and the Titans offense this week, which means we can start Helm in our tight end spot.

Flex: Ja’Kobi Lane, Baltimore Ravens (available in 92.7 percent of leagues)

Lane’s ability to produce in fantasy will begin and end with how much Jacoby Brissett throws the ball, which on Monday night was … a lot, peppering Lane with 11 targets, though he only caught three of them for 61 yards. But 11 targets? How often are we getting a receiver rostered in fewer than eight percent of leagues who gets 11 targets? We can do worse than that for our flex spot on the sleeper team.