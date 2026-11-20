(slow Ken Burns zoom) (eyes slowly emerge from beneath a bowed cowboy hat in a dimly lit bar) There comes a time in every man’s life when he must confront challenges he never dreamed of; when he must look death in the eye and say not today, because this column WILL survive another week, it WILL endure past the zombie apocalypse of Week 11, with six teams on bye and the sketchiest start/sit decisions you can possibly imagine. Hold onto your friends, your family and to Kenny Gainwell — you shall need them in these trying times.

With that moderately dramatic intro out of the way, we embark on by far the hardest start/sit column of the year, with almost a fifth of the league on bye and your lineup surely staring down some of the worst decisions you’ll have to make all year, I’m here to help — first, with a specially curated intro gimmick. I was going to do a fantasy football trade deadline manifesto, but I blew that out into its own piece. The gimmick for this week instead, and Byepocalypse-coded: how bold can you get in your lineup?

Legally, you can start any combination of players that fit the positional requirements of your league and platform. But that doesn’t mean you should go out and bench Trey McBride for Tommy Tremble just because you’re concerned about new Arizona QB Carson Beck — that would not be a sound process. You’re always going to be mentally fighting against that little projection number next to each player’s name, and the vast majority of people will just start the player with the higher number.

Unlike some fantasy analysts who may tell you they know better than the number, I think that’s a perfectly valid process. I don’t think I’m smarter than projection models, and since fantasy football is glorified gambling, data-driven decisions are probably better than just saying “nah, I got this.”

But this is also a game, and games are supposed to be fun, so what if you want to go against the little number? Well, then I’d suggest the following mental flowchart: 1. Why do you want to do this? Are the players really close to each other in rank, like my decision to bench Denzel Boston for Deebo Samuel last week (nailed it), and if so, what’s your reasoning? Personally, I thought Deebo would get a lot of schemed touches with Mike Evans still out and was concerned that Boston came into the game with an injury, and I was right.

If you can identify a defensible reason for a bolder-than-normal start, go for it. 2. Is this just a “screw it” decision? Are you just doing something to do something? Is this player speculative, with no actual evidence of success? Are you starting, say Dalton Schultz over Sam LaPorta because you’ve had it up to here with Sam LaPorta (something I actually considered this week)? That is probably not a good idea, since Schultz has been just as bad as LaPorta and simply caught a random touchdown last week, gambler’s fallacy-ing you into oblivion.

In short, if you can defend the process with a rational explanation, start whoever you want. On with start/sit, with some players you won’t believe we’re talking about.

Start: Anyone you need to

This is our one and only disclaimer at the top of the blurbs. I am discussing these players as fairly as I can, but because of byes compounded with injuries, there will be some players I say to “sit” that you literally have to start. That’s okay, and with this many byes, go ahead and start whoever you need to. It’s cool.

Start: RB Emmett Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs (if Kenneth Walker III misses Week 11)

Kansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A screaming, blistering, cavorting start. For the love of all that is good and green in this world, if you have Emmett Johnson on your bench and somehow missed what he did last week … well, go take a look. With Kenneth Walker III out in Week 10, the Chiefs gave Johnson 22 carries and seven targets, which he turned into 171 yards and 2 touchdowns for 35.1 fantasy points.

He basically played every snap, and the Chiefs have behaved this season like they’re only allowed to play one running back per game; if Walker misses Week 11, as it seems he’s going to, oh my god please start Emmett Johnson. You probably don’t need much convincing from me, since he’s going to be projected 20+ PPR points on your platform.

Start: RB Aaron Jones, RB Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings

In a world where any number of bad running backs could be starting in your league, I’ve decided that if you play over 40 percent of the snaps on a good offense, you can start for me in fantasy football. Until last week … that did not include either of these guys, both because this was not a good offense before Kirk Cousins showed up and because there was this concerning DeeJay Dallas subplot, which made me think we might be in a three-man timeshare. Week 10 stabilized things, though, and I feel reasonably confident projecting this as a two-headed backfield going forward. It may not be pretty, it definitely isn’t going to feel great going in, but I’m here to support you in this trying time.

Sit: WR Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers

Jalen Coker’s fantasy season has completely hit a wall. In his first three healthy games, Coker scored 33.8, 14.6 and 15.7 fantasy points, missing part or all of two others in the middle due to injury. Since his solid Week 6 against the Eagles, though, he and the Panthers passing offense has fallen off every kind of cliff there is — mountain cliffs, sea cliffs, the White Cliffs of Dover … okay there aren’t that many different types of cliffs. In any case, Coker’s last four games have been unplayable, scoring 1.9, 9.6 (most of which was on a broken play touchdown), 6.6 and 0.3 fantasy points. And there’s just no volume; Bryce Young and Carolina just can’t get anything going through the air. I don’t see how you can start Coker.

Start: WR Adonai Mitchell, New York Jets

The good news: Adonai Mitchell has seen nine, seven and eight targets in the last three games. The bad news: he has turned those targets into 27.2 fantasy points, 0.0 fantasy points and 8.9 fantasy points, respectively. You read that correctly: he caught zero of his seven targets in Week 9 and only three of eight in Week 10.

Some may say that’s concerning; I say that’s great. Mitchell is seeing epic volume and playing tons of snaps behind only Garrett Wilson, who I’m not 100 percent sure is 100 percent healthy. Every single week it feels like the ball soars toward Mitchell, and especially if Omar Cooper Jr. misses the game (he looks like he will) Mitchell could be a big-time play. I’d be less interested in Geno Smith doesn’t start, though.

Start: RB Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I can’t believe I’m doing this. I legitimately cannot believe that I am doing this, somebody slap me across the face, poke me with a stick or pepper spray me because I’m about to recommend starting Omarion Hampton in fantasy football in 2026. Unfathomable stuff here.

On Monday Night Football, the Chargers finally got in the win column after coming off probably the worst loss I had ever seen on TV the previous week. If we take a peek over at the snap share chart and see if anything significant changed … oh, look, Omarion Hampton suddenly is playing over 60 percent of the snaps again rather than the sub-40 percent figure he was sitting around before. I’ll be frank: I don’t know if Hampton is an especially great running back nor will I peddle some platitude like “maybe the Chargers should PLAY their star running back!” All I’ll say is that the logical conclusion from your first win that included a much larger role for Hampton would be to play Hampton more going forward. That is why you can start him.

Sit: RB Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

Even in a bye disaster I cannot allow you to start Alvin Kamara, who has conned his way to three double-digit fantasy scores in the last four weeks. Do not be tricked by this; last week, Kamara played only 16 snaps (25 percent) and had only two carries and four targets, which he somehow turned into TWO TOUCHDOWNS. It would be quite the understatement to say I don’t expect that to happen again. Audric Estime actually got more work than Travis Etienne Jr., and while I’m not sure which of Kamara or Estime will lose out more as Etienne gets his starting role back, you can’t start Kamara going forward.

Start: WR Stefon Diggs, Washington Commanders

I keep putting Diggs on the start list, and good things keep happening. 10 targets in Week 10 included a clutch touchdown for his second 20+ fantasy performance of the season; pretty epic stuff, and I see no reason why he should slow down any of his next three weeks against the Bengals, Cardinals and Titans. He’s the best pass catcher on the Commanders by a mile with a quarterback who knows how to get him the ball. This is the polar opposite of rocket science — it’s like building a sandcastle… well, that can actually be pretty hard.

Sit: RB Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

In a Byepocalypse, I realize a lot of people will have to start Barkley by default, but I’m here as a prophet of warning. The Eagles season is over. They are 2-7, their starting quarterback is out for the year, they traded several valuable pieces and the NFC Wild Card race is the most competitive it has ever been in my entire life, and it’s not even close. They could win out and probably would still miss the playoffs. So they are going to slowly start informing their players that their season is over and that it’s time to start thinking about the future. With Barkley, there are TWO MORE lucrative years on his contract, and you bet your baked potato that they’re not going to mess around with him getting injured in a meaningless end to the season. Elijah Mitchell is going to play more. Barkley, who has been completely ineffective all season anyway, is probably going to be phased out of the offense one of these days. And I don’t want you to be holding the bag when that happens.

Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speed Round

Start: WR Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans

Tate has been good when he’s played, and with Wan’Dale Robinson out for the year, Tate could be in for a smash spot against Dallas if he suits up. Monitor his injury, though.

Sit: TE Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts

Warren simply hasn’t shown the explosiveness in the NFL that made him such a problem at Penn State. Until he does, I don’t trust him even in this gutted passing offense.

Start: WR DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers

You’ll have to just sit down and decide if you’re here for the DK Metcalf experience or not at some point. He plays basically every snap, so just trust he’ll eventually catch some passes.

Sit: All non-Trey McBride Arizona Cardinals

It’s quasi unheard of that zero running backs or wide receivers are startable in an offense, but here we are. I wouldn’t go out starting Tyler Allgeier, Bam Knight or Simi Fehoko.

Start: K Wil Lutz, Denver Broncos

I have absolutely no reasoning on which this statement is based. Start Wil Lutz, the kicker for the Denver Broncos, because he is a kicker and all kickers can score fantasy points.