Emergency Rams-Colts trade proposal after another Puka Nacua injury

The Los Angeles Rams beat the Washington Commanders, 20-13, on Sunday afternoon. It's a third straight victory for the Rams, who climb back above .500 after a slow start to the campaign. Myles Garrett made his triumphant return, and the L.A. pass rush immediately benefitted. It was also a signature performance for All-Pro wideout Puka Nacua, who recorded 14 catches for 150 yards and a touchdown.

Unfortunately, Nacua appeared to injure his right knee on the Rams' final offensive snap. Los Angeles does not believe it's a season-ending injury, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, but it does raise more questions about Nacua's durability. He spent time in the blue tent on Sunday for concussion testing. Playing an extremely physical brand of football, Nacua has already missed two games this season. Los Angeles ought to build in contingency plans, just in case. Let's hash out a potential trade.

All-Pro WR Puka Nacua suffered a knee injury on the Rams’ final offensive snap today, and will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the injury, per @MikeGarafolo and me. The team does not believe he suffered a torn ACL, but the imaging Monday will tell more. pic.twitter.com/S264w2Fe0A — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 8, 2026

This Rams-Colts trade sends Josh Downs to L.A.

The Indianapolis Colts' fire sale is already underway, with Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner the first casualties. A brutal four-point loss to the Cowboys on Sunday drops Indianapolis to 2-7 ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline; there's no reason for the Colts to pump the breaks on the forthcoming exodus.

Josh Downs, who has emerged as Indianapolis' top receiver with Alec Pierce sidelined, has already requested a trade. The 25-year-old, a former first-round pick in the final year of his rookie contract, can help the Rams surround an aging Matthew Stafford with viable targets even when shorthanded.

Why the Rams should target Josh Downs

Josh Downs - Indianapolis Colts | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rams still very much plan on competing for a Super Bowl this season. A couple narrow loses early in the campaign put a damper on the hype around L.A., but this is one of the most expensive rosters in football — with a lot of veterans either in their prime or in their twilight years, hoping to capitalize on one final opportunity. Los Angeles ranks eighth in offensive efficiency and fifth in defensive efficiency, which is in line with past Super Bowl contenders.

L.A. can ill afford to let Nacua's health play the determining factor in their ability to go the distance. Should he miss significant time, either now or in the future, the Rams need contingency plans. That is especially true with Davante Adams, Stafford's favorite red zone target, already on the IR.

Josh Downs is an imperfect receiver. He does not help much as a blocker; at 5-foot-9 and 171 pounds, he's limited in the scope of his production, used primarily as a slot receiver. That is a role the Rams can take advantage of, however. Nacua already spents ample time lined up in the slot. With Stafford starting to succumb to Father Time, the Rams can also take advantage of Downs' speed and his sharp route-running, which leads to a lot of wide-open opportunities close to the line of scrimmage. Downs is a yards-after-catch machine.

Through nine games this season, Downs leads Indianapolis in receptions (33) and yards (354). He's not the most efficient (57 targets) pass-catcher, but Downs should look more dependable in the Rams' offense, with a quarterback who reads the field and gets the ball out quickly, with deft touch and pinpoint accuracy. Stafford isn't going to whiff on targets in that short-to-intermediate range half as often as Daniel Jones.

The Colts are just looking to recoup assets for upcoming free agents. Downs clearly does not have a future with the organization. For the Rams, this is an opportunity to bring in a 25-year-old with upside, who may be worth re-signing as a free agent if he can help Los Angeles go on a deep run come the playoffs. The Rams can compensate for his weaknesses and accentuate Downs' strengths. It could not be a more logical fit.