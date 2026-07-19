Everything NFL fans need to know about Cardinals executive's gambling suspension

The violation involved sharing sensitive team information and placing bets on games, prompting strong statements from both the league and the franchise.

The NFL suspended Arizona Cardinals personnel executive Ryan Gold on Friday for violating its gambling policy. His suspension is indefinite, and the team did not indicate if he would return to his role if the abeyance were ever lifted.

“The Gambling Policy, which is annually reviewed with all NFL personnel, strictly prohibits anyone in the NFL from participating in or facilitating any form of sports gambling, and from providing third parties non-public information,” the NFL said in a statement. “Although there is no reason to believe the integrity of any NFL game was affected, the League takes any violation of the Gambling Policy with the utmost seriousness.”

The Cardinals concurred in their own statement released the same day.

“The NFL’s policies and expectations for all employees are clear, comprehensive, and consistently communicated. We fully support the league’s decision in this matter, which involves a single employee. Our focus remains on preparing for the start of training camp next week and the 2026 season.”

Why an Arizona Cardinals executive was suspended for gambling

Gold was accused of providing confidential, non-public information about Arizona's 2025 draft selections ahead of their announcements, though the individuals he divulged that data to were not named. He also allegedly placed parlay bets on NFL and college football games.

In his 13th season with the organization, Gold was promoted to director of college scouting in June 2025. He spent the previous three years (2022-24) as the assistant director of college scouting after working for four seasons (2018-21) as a college scouting coordinator. Being caught in his situation under that title is damning enough as it is but Gold has the right to appeal the decision.

The league's anti-gambling policy states players and personnel may not:

Place any bets on NFL football

Throw, fix or manipulate any game or any aspect of an event

Share confidential, non-public information about a game, player or event with any third party

The only difference in rules between players and club staff is that players are permitted to legally place bets on sports other than football as long as it's done outside team facilities and not while traveling with their respective teams. Club staff are forbidden from this exception.

Sports gambling is forcing teams to face harsh reckoning with employees

Despite these guardrails, at least 15 players have been suspended by the NFL for breaking the rules. Most notably, former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley missed the entire 2022 season for betting on games. Those kinds of punishments are creeping deeper into organizations now.

It's hard to totally blame individuals for participating in gambling when it quickly became ingrained in our society's lexicon and culture. Sports betting ads are standard viewing for any league game or event, displaying ever-creative methods of enticing the population into downloading an app with promotions.

Gold's case will be a footnote that's forgotten by the end of the upcoming NFL season, but there are plenty of cautionary tales to continue hammering home the toxicity of American gambling culture. Former Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby is just the latest example. His entire professional football career was practically over before it even started because of poor choices he made early in college regarding sports gambling.

This likely won't move the needle enough, but it should start a conversation about sports gambling in America. The NFL claims the integrity of games is still intact despite Gold's transgressions, but public perception will certainly be impacted negatively. It's just a matter of time before another Chicago Black Sox scandal rocks the sporting world and brings things to a grinding halt.

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