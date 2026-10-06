Falcons vs. Saints live player stats, box score and match stats for Monday Night Football in Week 4

What a difference a quarterback makes. The Atlanta Falcons were more or less left for dead through two weeks, with stars like Bijan Robinson and Drake Landon shackled to the worst offense in the league thanks to the struggles of third-string QB Cooper Rush. But Michael Penix Jr. made his return to the lineup last Sunday, and suddenly, the Dirty Birds were reborn, running roughshod over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Now 1-2 with tons of momentum and a division that once again projects to be among the weakest in the NFL, year one under Kevin Stefanski is back on track.

Can that momentum survive a rivalry matchup on Monday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints? Kellen Moore and Co. also enter at 1-2, though a spirited win against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2 was undone by a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at home last weekend.

One thing we know for sure: The Superdome will be rocking, as the city of New Orleans celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Saints' return to the city after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina. Can the Saints ride that wave of emotion to a crucial NFC South win? Or will Atlanta stamp themselves as legitimate contenders? There's a ton of intrigue with all that's going on for Falcons-Saints, and fans will want to keep a close eye on the stats and how this game goes. The good news for you is that you can follow all of the player and game stats with us below.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Falcons vs. Saints player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary