Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings got a massive wake-up call last week when the San Francisco 49ers kicked their doors in down in Mexico City. However, not every team is the Niners and the friendly confines of Minneapolis should be much better for the Vikings, especially with the Atlanta Falcons coming to town and Cousins having the chance for a revenge game. Justin Jefferson could have a monster outing against this secondary and we'll be watching Jordan Mason and Aaron Jones to see if they can get going. But just as interesting will be the Falcons against this vaunted Minnesota defense. You have to worry about Michael Penix Jr., but can the likes of Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts Sr. help him shine in a big matchup? We've seen it before and maybe that happens in this spot for a real heavyweight showdown.

With some big fantasy football names in this game, we'll have plenty of eyes peeled for this game. But there are also fans from across the NFL who will be keeping tabs simply because of what this matchup could and should mean for Minnesota. But you can follow all of the Falcons vs. Vikings player and game stats with us down below in Week 12.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Falcons vs. Vikings player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary