Fantasy football’s biggest early disappointments and what managers should do with them

You spent the two days after your fantasy football draft looking at your roster and saying, “These guys won’t lose. These guys can’t lose. I’m the smartest person in the world, and everyone else in this league is the dumbest.” You were right. You had Puka Nacua and Colston Loveland. Those guys were primed for the best seasons of their careers.

Well, you were wrong. It’s been bad, and the fantasy season is getting late early. If you don’t know what to do, you’re not alone … But that’s why I’m here: to give you a little bit of therapy and a little bit of guidance on what you should do with a handful of the guys who have been killing you for the past two weeks.

WR George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drafted as WR10

Currently WR46

Two real stinkers

Last season, the Cowboys were one of the most fantasy-friendly teams in the NFL. They had a bad defense, which meant their offense, which was chock-full of playmakers, got to do a whoooole bunch of work.

This year, it’s looking like it’s going to be a whole lot of the same on defense, but there’s been significantly less fantasy production from the offense. Why? Because they’re not running as many plays, which means there’s less opportunity for everyone.

In 2025, that offense ran 65.8 total plays per game and 38.5 passing plays per game. This year, they’ve run 53 total plays per game and 33.5 passing plays per game. It’s significantly fewer plays.

We’re going to keep playing Pickens, or if you don’t have him, we’re going to try to trade for Pickens. The offense couldn’t stay on the field in Week 1, and they were in the midst of a blowout in Week 2. They’ll play a normal game at some point, and Pickens will go back to being a real guy for you.

TE Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drafted as TE3

Currently TE77

Invisible

Every preseason fantasy thing that you read said that Colston Loveland was going to be the focal point of the Bears offense, that this was going to be the breakoutiest breakout season anyone could ever dream of.

It hasn’t been that.

Through two games, he’s run 61 routes, been targeted just five times, and he’s only had one catch for three yards … and now he’s going to spend the next week, two weeks, or however long (whatever) being thrown to by guys not named Caleb Williams.

For Loveland, we’re going to bench him until we see it happen. Once we do, we’ll put him on the roster and never look back. In the meantime, join the Stream Team and get you a new tight end every week.

WR Malik Nabers, New York Giants

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drafted as WR12

Currently WR55

Jameis Winston + Health =?

If you drafted a running back in the first and second rounds, you were very happy to get Malik Nabers in the third round.

He’s got all the makings and opportunities to be an elite-tier fantasy wide receiver: He rocks, he’s on an offense that will funnel targets to a WR1, he’s the undeniable WR1, and it’s a team that probably won’t be playing with many huge leads.

In Week 1, he was fine. The Giants ran the ball a whole bunch in their 28-20 win over the Cowboys, but Nabers still had six catches for a nice 69 yards. That’s roughly 13 points, and it was enough to get him to WR26.

In Week 2, it was a different story. Nabers messed up his shoulder and missed a good chunk of the game. But that pales in comparison to his quarterback, Jaxson Dart, having a season-ending knee injury. At face value, that’s a massive setback in a guy’s fantasy potential.

However, Jameis Winston is the new starter. That’s going to go one of two ways for us.

Let’s be positive first: Jameis Winston is famous for being a gunslinger and taking shots down the field. His problem is that he’s a blind gunslinger, and he’s just as likely to throw an arm punt as he is to hit a 40-yard completion. Obviously, the interception thing isn’t helpful for us, but it doesn’t hurt us either. As long as Nabers is getting those downfield targets, we’re happy.

The other way this can go is the way we saw it go in Week 2. That was with Jameis Winston being unbelievably inaccurate with all of his passes and not completing a single one of his five throws that went over 20 yards.

We’re planning on trading Nabers. Hopefully Winston was bad in Week 2 because he didn’t get the starting reps and he was knocking off some rust. The Giants are playing the Titans in Week 3, so if he still has some of that gunslinger left in him, he should be able to flaunt it. If that’s the case, we sell Nabers high and never have to worry about it again.

If Winston is still as inaccurate as he was in Week 2, we’re in trouble. You’re going to want to read How to Win Friends and Influence People (it’s $12 on Amazon), turn into a sleazy salesperson like everyone else who has read that book, and try to fool the dumbest guy in your league into thinking that Nabers has usable and consistent upside. Good luck.

WR Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drafted as WR2

Currently WR67

Not playing, predictably.

You made a decision when you drafted Puka Nacua. You said that even though Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and CeeDee Lamb were all available, you liked Nacua’s upside despite him being a big injury guy, a woman-biter, and maybe antisemitic … So, yikes.

Regardless, all he’s done this year is play decently in the Week 1 game in Australia. After that, he showed up on the injury report before Week 2, missed that game, and now the Rams are hoping he’ll be good for Week 4.

You really kind of just have to hold on tight and reject the trades. If you do to trade him, you’ll be getting someone who can play now, but they won’t have the ceiling Nacua has … and that’s going to be very important in a few weeks.

After the Rams play the Eagles in Week 4, they play a slew of gettable defenses: The Bills, the Cardinals, the Raiders, the Chargers, the Commanders, the Cardinals again, and the Packers. They have a bye week mixed in the middle there, so you’re looking at seven out of eight weeks where you’ll have a potential top-10 wide receiver.

It stinks, but you knew the risks.

RB Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drafted as RB9

Currently RB19

Fantasy equivalent of MoviePass

Remember MoviePass? You paid $10-ish per month, and you could see as many movies as you wanted. Initially, it was perfect. I got bored one day and saw Sherlock Gnomes in theaters, and it cost me nothing.

A few weeks or months went by, and it turned out that MoviePass was taking a financial beating. They closed up shop because their business strategy was straight-up bad.

That’s what the Chargers are looking like with Omarion Hampton.

This offseason, they brought in Mike McDaniel as their new offensive coordinator … It was supposed to change everything. The passing game was supposed to make Justin Herbert ascend to a level of quarterbacking that our dumb monkey brains couldn’t fathom, and the ground game was supposed to be so intuitive and explosive that we would watch it and forget how to walk.

Yeah, that didn’t happen, and it all sucks. The Chargers offense looks so disjointed and uncoordinated that you could safely assume they spent exactly zero minutes practicing all summer.

So far, Hampton has been fine. He was RB33 in Week 1, but he was RB7 in Week 2 … Which is surprisingly good given the absolute hellscape their offense is in … But that was also against the Cardinals and the Raiders, who are far from defensive juggernauts.

This week, the Chargers get to play the Bills' defense … a defense that allowed David Montgomery to be the RB7 in Week 1, and Jahmyr Gibbs to be RB3 in Week 2.

This is the best chance he has to do something good, because Weeks 4 through 10 are hell. They get the Seahawks, the Broncos, the Chiefs, a bye week, the Rams, the Texans, and the Ravens. You don’t want any part of that, and he’ll probably just sit and rot on your bench. No matter what happens after Sunday, we’re selling Omarion Hampton.