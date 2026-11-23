Because I write this column Monday morning, I’m grappling with the fact that there is an NFL game tonight, an NFL game Wednesday night, three games on Thursday, a Black Friday game and then a regular NFL Sunday. Rather inconsiderate to those of us who write multiple weekly fantasy football columns and try to pace them like normal people!

If you survived the Byepocalypse, congratulations! You have unlocked probably the most labor-intensive week in fantasy football history. We will talk more about this in start/sit, which will be out on Tuesday rather than Thursday because of the plethora of pre-Sunday games, but just because there are no bye weeks doesn’t mean you don’t have stuff to deal with.

One thing I’m going to put in all caps so people don’t forget, and it will be in all caps in start/sit too: PUT YOUR PACKERS AND RAMS PLAYERS IN YOUR LINEUP. I will repeat that: PUT YOUR PACKERS AND RAMS PLAYERS IN YOUR LINEUP. Both teams are coming off a bye and play on Wednesday, meaning all your Packers and Rams players, namely Christian Watson, Matthew Golden, Jordan Love, Kyren Williams, Blake Corum and perhaps Matthew Stafford or a Rams tight end if you want were on your bench in Week 11. They need to be IN YOUR LINEUP by 7:59 EST on Wednesday. That is an unnatural state of affairs, so lock in.

Waivers this week, as it does in most weeks without a major injury, aren't going to win you your league. In fact, several high-profile players have returned from injury recently, like David Montgomery, Breece Hall and Travis Etienne Jr., rendering some of our usual adds useless. We will have to get creative this week, a bit like making a Tofurky or a Turkey Pot Pie in lieu of an actual turkey, because your mother-in-law said she’d disown you if she had to eat such a dry meal on Thanksgiving again this year. Classic experience, am I right?

Disclaimer: All roster percentages are from ESPN. Players must be available in more than 50 percent of leagues, with recommendations based on 10-team PPR formats.

Running back waiver wire targets

Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Justice Hill (Ravens)

(Ravens) Dylan Sampson (Browns)

(Browns) Chris Rodriguez Jr. (Jaguars)

Part of the reason the Baltimore Ravens season is now officially over is that their offense is absurdly predictable without Lamar Jackson to make things interesting. Justice Hill thus presents fantasy managers with a conundrum: on paper, he’s had two games over 17 fantasy points in the last three weeks. In reality, most of that production came on two explosive plays. The Ravens aren’t hiding what they’re doing from you — when Hill is on the field, they aren’t running ball, and despite playing at or around 50 percent of the snaps all year, Hill gets basically no carries. They all still go to Derrick Henry. The reason I’m recommending him now, though, is how Jacoby Brissett has managed to turn this offense into a perpetual garbage time machine/fantasy point factory. There’s just so much volume, dump-offs and random stuff galore. I doubt Baltimore will risk Henry’s long-term health down the stretch, so I could see Hill playing more and more as the season progresses.

Dylan Sampson is a name I’ve mentioned in the past who you might be able to snipe right now (like right now, he’s on a bye and thus isn’t subject to waivers … if you have a bench player also on a bye, you can pick him up RIGHT NOW). For three weeks now, Sampson has outsnapped Quinshon Judkins, and gets major passing-down work that we love in fantasy football. Also, Chris Rodriguez Jr. is worth a look until we get some clarity on Bhayshul Tuten’s injury. Rodriguez would be the starter if Tuten missed time.

Wide receivers waiver wire targets

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rashod Bateman (Ravens)

(Ravens) Roman Wilson (Steelers)

(Steelers) Konata Mumpfield (Rams)

I am repulsed by this week of wide receiver options. I scoured the ledger, I hiked through the dense forest, I stumbled through the desert … searching, begging the earth to show me a better wide receiver to pick up who was rostered in fewer than 50 percent of leagues. But I got nothing, ya’ll. Well … I got Rashod Bateman, who caught a long touchdown and continues to act as the X receiver in a high-volume passing offense. But man, things would have to be dire for you to actually start Rashod Bateman in fantasy. The reality is by this point in the season, most good wide receivers are just sitting on benches, and my >50 percent availability rule is smoking us like a brisket.

We are left, then, to pull water from a stone. Owing to the fact that DK Metcalf may be suspended and Michael Pittman Jr.’s availability continues to be murky, I’ll take a stab at Roman Wilson in the definition of a must-win game for Pittsburgh on Black Friday — you could also see if someone dropped Germie Bernard in your league; he actually fell below 50 percent after a few bad weeks in a row. Also, with Puka Nacua out for the season and Davante Adams out for the foreseeable future, it’s time to try to make money on the Rams offense. For my first (of what will surely be many) attempt, let’s try Konata Mumpfield, who played the most in Week 10 out of the Rams wide receivers by a thin margin.

Tight end waiver wire targets

Tyler Higbee (Rams)

Those of you that read this every week know that tight end has broken me this year, and I’ve decided I’ll just try to find one guy to recommend each week since we aren’t even splitting hairs anymore at this position — we’re splitting atoms. We shall continue to try to make money on the Rams offense by going with Tyler Higbee, one of the only players in the offense with actual experience with Matthew Stafford before this season. That is as good an argument as you’re going to get at the tight end waiver convention.

Quarterback waiver wire targets

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cam Ward (Titans)

(Titans) Fernando Mendoza (Raiders)

We got ourselves back-to-back first-overall picks on this week’s quarterback list! That would be very exciting, except one of them is Cam Ward, so it’s … well, less exciting. I thought Cam Ward was, frankly, horrendous in the Titans game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11 and has, frankly, been horrendous all season, but he put up 22 fantasy points for his third consecutive game of 19+. The question, then, is can Cam Ward be consistently horrendous and put up fantasy points? I think he can, especially since the Titans defense is so bad that he’s on the field losing by 21 in what feels like eight seconds of game time every week. Those are fantasy-positive game scripts.

I’m much more excited about Fernando Mendoza, who feels like a mortal lock to be our yearly “rookie QB who gets the starting job midseason and immediately becomes relevant in fantasy” guy. I fully support Mendoza as a startable fantasy QB going forward, especially since he isn’t afraid to run.

Defense streaming advice

Got one name, and one name only for you this week: in Week 11, the Giants D/ST made Trevor Lawrence look like a fish in a barrel and they were the shotgun. I think that pass rush is starting to come into their own, and they have quality starters all over that unit. Does that matter? Not even remotely! Because they’re playing the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12, a national embarrassment who just released their quarterback they apparently could have traded for a fourth-round pick. With Anthony Richardson under center, I want the defense on the other side.