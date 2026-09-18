Four emergency Lions trades that could save the defense, starting with Joey Porter Jr.

The Detroit Lions were able to win in Week 1, but that was in spite of allowing Tyler Shough to throw for over 400 yards and allowing 30 points, all in the second half. They scored 31 points in Week 2, which would ordinarily be more than enough to win a game; only they wound up allowing 41 points to the Buffalo Bills. Josh Allen threw for three touchdowns and rushed for two more.

If it weren't for a failed Saints two-point conversion attempt in Week 1, the Lions would be 0-2 despite scoring 31 points in each of their first two games. With that in mind, this defense needs immediate fixing. This should lead GM Brad Holmes to consider making a major trade, pursuing Joey Porter Jr. and other defensive players.

A Lions-Steelers trade for Joey Porter Jr.

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most popular trade target for the Lions, or really any team in need of defensive help, is Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. for one glaringly obvious reason: He's a great player who wants to get paid and is unlikely to receive an extension from the Steelers. The Lions should make it a priority to trade for and extend Porter, a 26-year-old who'd immediately become their No. 1 corner.

The price tag would be steep, as this mock trade has Detroit sending its first-round pick to Pittsburgh, but the Lions have an offense that can score enough points to win now. If they can get their defense up to par, and Porter would really help in that regard, wouldn't a first-rounder be worthwhile? Plus, given Porter's youth and presumed extension, he can be good in Detroit for a while. As for the Steelers, getting a first-rounder for a player who seems less likely to be with the organization beyond 2026 by the day is too tempting to pass on.

A Lions-Browns trade for Tyson Campbell

Cleveland Browns cornerback Tyson Campbell | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If the Lions are unable to get Porter or unwilling to pay a high asking price for a cornerback, might they be interested in acquiring another 26-year-old cornerback, Tyson Campbell? He's not as good as Porter, but Campbell recorded 87 tackles and one interception in 2025, and he has 72 starts in parts of six seasons. He also happens to already be under contract through 2028, so the Lions wouldn't need to worry about extending him right away.

The Cleveland Browns might not be too eager to move on from Campbell given his additional control, but with the franchise in the midst of a clear long-term rebuild, why not cash in on a couple of mid-round picks when you can? The Browns would be getting better draft pick compensation than what they gave up to acquire him, while the Lions would greatly improve their secondary. That sounds like a win.

A Lions-Giants trade for Kayvon Thibodeaux

New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In addition to their obvious need in the back end, the Lions could use another pass rusher to wreak havoc up front. Aidan Hutchinson is obviously a superstar, and he has 3.0 sacks already, but he cannot do everything alone. The Lions need to give him a partner in crime to rush opposing quarterbacks on the other side, and that's where Kayvon Thibodeaux can come into play.

Thibodeaux, the No. 5 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, has shown his immense upside by recording 11.5 sacks in 2023, but his production has only declined since. Some of that is on him, but some of that also has to do with the New York Giants adding players like Brian Burns, Abdul Carter and Arvell Reese to their defensive line, making Thibodeaux more of an afterthought. Thibodeaux is on an expiring contract, so the Giants could be willing to move him for the right kind of offer. This one might be good enough to pique their interest and is a worthwhile swing for Detroit. He's only 25 years old, after all.

A Lions-Raiders trade for Maxx Crosby

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why not save the craziest for last? Admittedly, the odds of a Maxx Crosby trade are probably slim, but the Las Vegas Raiders did agree to trade him over the summer and they could very well do so again if the right deal presented itself. Well, what about basically the exact same deal as the one that didn't get completed?

It'd be a risk for the Lions to part with a pair of first-round selections in exchange for a player who failed a physical with the Ravens, but Crosby certainly looked healthy when he recorded 1.5 sacks in Week 1, and he's one of the few edge rushers I'd actually take pound-for-pound over Hutchinson. Why not pair them both together? Who'd be able to contain that defensive line? If (and it's probably a big if) the Raiders are open to dealing Crosby again, the Lions should have no reservations about offering a couple of first-rounders.