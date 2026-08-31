Grading every NFL trade on roster cut day: In defense of Bears' Gervon Dexter deal

The NFL's roster deadline has come and gone, with all 32 teams working overtime to get down to the 53-man limit by Sunday evening. And as is the case every year, part of that process involves trades — because one organization's cut candidate is another's valuable depth piece.

This year was no different, with nine trades just on Sunday alone. Those deals ranged from major (the Bears dealing Gervon Dexter to Atlanta) to minor (so many blocking tight ends!) but in the interest of being completionist, we've graded each one just the same.

Bears trade DT Gervon Dexter to Falcons

Bears grade: B

Falcons grade: B

This is undoubtedly less than Bears fans were expecting to get in return for Dexter, who found himself in trade rumors entering a contract year after a disappointing 2025 campaign. But it's clear that the league wasn't as high on his future as onlookers were, and it's tough to blame them: While Dexter can flash serious pass-rush upside, that upside doesn't show up nearly enough or with enough force to outweigh the serious liability in run defense.

Yes, Dexter was Chicago's most proven defensive lineman. But he wasn't going to play as big a role as you might think, and the Bears were clearly planning on moving on next offseason. He makes sense for a Falcons team with a pretty clear cap situation and which is desperate for guys who can after the passer, but I understand why the Bears would rather take a flier on a young, promising corner in Phillips III who simply got buried on the depth chart amid injuries in Atlanta.

Steelers trade RB Kaleb Johnson to Packers

Steelers grade: C+

Packers grade: B

It's easy to write Johnson off as a mega-bust, given that he went from third-round pick to cut candidate in record time. But he was drafted that high for a reason, and even if he likely was never the sort of prospect Pittsburgh viewed him as, it's still worth noting that he's a much better schematic fit for what Matt LaFleur wants to do in Green Bay. He also doesn't come with the baggage of expectation, or of the sort the sorts of boneheaded mistakes Johnson made early in his rookie season that ultimately soured the Steelers on him. This is a decent change of scenery candidate; and if he can't make it work with the Packers, well, then we can bring out the b-word.

Packers trade QB Kyle McCord to Dolphins

Packers grade: B-

Dolphins grade: C

Guys, you know that other teams exist, right? Jeff Hafley and Jon Eric Sullivan certainly aren't the first young braintrust to flesh out their new team with players from their previous one, but seriously, you have scouting departments for a reason. McCord really hasn't shown very much at all for Miami to be interested in him, which is partly why a Green Bay team without a ton of QB depth behind Jordan Love was willing to bail on him.

Raiders trade C Jordan Meredith to Jets

Jets grade: A-

Raiders grade: C+

Meredith struggled amid injury last season, but he's just two years removed from PFF grading him as one of the better guards in football. He's still just 28, and while offensive line depth is always paramount, enough teams are in need around the league that they might be willing to send real draft capital to Vegas in order to slot him into their lineups. With Tyler Linderbaum burying Meredith on the depth chart, I understand why the Raiders wanted to flip him for some draft capital, but this is a smart flier for the Jets to take.

Rams trade TE Kyle Redman to Packers

Packers grade: B+

Rams grade: B-

The Packers nabbed Jonnu Smith as Tucker Kraft insurance earlier this week. But Smith isn't much of a blocker, a key role given how much LaFleur wants to run the ball. Enter Redman, who knows a thing or two about being a blocking tight end from his time spent under Sean McVay in Los Angeles. He's a big, physical player who could make a real difference for Green Bay in multiple-TE sets this season. Don't be surprised if he carves out a nice role for himself.

Texans trade OL Jarrett Patterson to 49ers

49ers grade: B

Texans grade: C+

This is more about fit than anything. Patterson was drafted back when Bobby Slowik was in charge in Houston, but he fell through the cracks a bit both due to injury and the switch from a zone scheme to a gap scheme under new OC Nick Caley. Nobody knows wide zone quite like Kyle Shanahan, so it makes sense that San Francisco would look Patterson's way in their search for better interior depth. He wasn't a fit for a Texans team that clearly prioritized road-graders during its offensive line overhaul this offseason, but he could take off with the Niners.

Jaguars trade TE Hunter Long to Cardinals

Cardinals grade: B+

Jaguars grade: B-

After being taken in the third round by Miami back in 2021, Long spent a couple of seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, where his offensive coordinator was ... none other than Mike LaFleur, now the head coach in Arizona. The Cardinals didn't have much blocking ability behind do-everything star Trey McBride, so he fills a clear need.

Bills trade C Ryan Van Pran-Granger to Colts

Colts grade: B

Bills grade: B

If you caught any of Indy's preseason finale, you probably couldn't help but notice just how dire the Colts' backup center situation was. They were even struggling to deliver accurate snaps consistently. So, just a day or so later, Chris Ballard did something about it, snagging a perfectly adequate backup in Van Pran-Granger who was buried on the depth chart behind Connor McGovern in Buffalo. That's a smart find.

Packers trade OT Walter Rouse to Patriots

Patriots grade: C+

Vikings grade: B+

New England desperately needed to upgrade its offensive line depth over the likes of James Hudson, and decided to jump the waiver queue to get a guy they presumably targeted rather than roll the dice. I'm not sure why they're targeting Rouse, though, beyond his positional versatility; there's a reason Minnesota was so determined to draft over him this offseason with guys like Caleb Tiernan, and it's an open question whether he deserves an NFL roster spot.

Chargers trade DT TeRah Edwards to Panthers

Panthers grade: B

Chargers grade: B-

The Panthers needed a bit more proven production in the trenches while they hope for breakouts from Cam Jackson and Lee Hunter. Edwards should at least help stabilize things a bit while Turk Wharton is out injured, as he's shown some interesting pass-rush juice in limited action in L.A. but was simply buried underneath a crowded defensive tackle room. This is the ideal sort of roster-deadline trade, where a surplus in one organization fills a need in another.