NFL roster cuts tracker 2026: The biggest names cut or traded around the league

The NFL preseason has come and gone and now less than a couple of weeks stand between football fans and the first games of the 2026 regular season. Before we get to that point, however, all 32 teams must cut down their rosters to 53 players. Frankly, that's what so much of the preseason and training camp is about. Yes, every team has their entrenched starters, but they're also looking to fill out the depth chart behind or beside those guys. Thus, the preseason and camp are the auditions.

But now comes NFL roster cut time, which is essentially the casting call. We'll see hundreds of players cut or traded before the deadline for final rosters. While we aren't tracking all of them, we are following

When is the NFL roster cut deadline for 2026?

The deadline for teams to trim their rosters down to 53 players is on Sunday, Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. ET. The date itself is in line with what we've seen in years past, but it is odd to have this happening on a Sunday afternoon, as it's often happened in the middle of weeks. But that is the date when we'll see teams make their final roster cuts, so let's now dive into the biggest names being cut or traded to get down to 53 players.

NFL roster cuts and trades tracker

New York Jets defensive tackle Mazi Smith | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jets release DT Mazi Smith less than a year after Quinnen Williams trade

Remember when the Jets traded Quinnen Williams to the Cowboys? While the main component of the deal was draft capital, Dallas also sent former first-round pick Mazi Smith to New York. Well, he'll end up only playing the second half of last season with the Jets, because they're cutting him before the roster deadline. It's not hard to blame them, as Smith's disappointing NFL career simply changed locations in the trade, but there is still some sticker shock given the Williams trade and Smith's draft pedigree.

Steelers trade OT Broderick Jones to Cowboys

With Broderick Jones looking like he didn't have a spot in Pittsburgh, the Steelers flipped him for a third- and sixth-round pick in a major trade. Jones has struggled both on the field and to stay healthy since being drafted in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. However, he gives Dallas necessary tackle depth with some unsure options previously occupying spots, while the Steelers are able to move off a distressed asset while getting a considerable amount of draft capital in return.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Quinn Ewers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dolphins trade QB Quinn Ewers to Jaguars

It looks like the Miami Dolphins were about to cut Quinn Ewers but found a taker in the Jaguars as Jacksonville sent just a 2028 sixth-round pick in the trade. Ewers comes in and should be in consideration as Trevor Lawrence's primary backup. The Jaguars have veteran Nick Mullens as QB2 right now, and Ewers at least gives them more upside than the substandard Mullens. Miami, meanwhile, will move forward with Cam Miller and Mark Gronowski behind Malik Willis, barring another deal.

Ravens trade UDFA OT Diego Pounds to the Chiefs

What a deal for Kansas City! They've spent a bunch of time trying to revamp the offensive line, and now land a UDFA gem from Baltimore. The compensation back to Baltimore could either be a 2027 or 2028 Day 3 pick, but the Chiefs undeniably get one of the best preseason performers from this year with a bit of luck that Baltimore is in a good spot with their offensive line.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mecole Hardman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bills cut WR Mecole Hardman amid rookie Skyler Bell's breakout

We knew the Bills were in need of receiver help, and they left no stone unturned in trying to find it this offseason. Veteran Mecole Hardman was among the players they added. However, with rookie Skyler Bell absolutely dominating throughout the preseason, especially on several eye-popping gadget plays, the first-year receiver from UConn ostensibly became a younger, higher-upside version of Hardman, making him expendable.

Browns shockingly cut WR Cedric Tillman

Given that the Browns were tasked with restocking their wide receiver room this offseason, it seemed like they were going to move toward a younger group at the position. That's what made it a bit stunning to see the club, several days before the roster deadline, cut Cedric Tillman, the franchise's third-round pick from the 2023 NFL Draft.